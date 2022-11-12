Western Kentucky got off to a good start for the second straight week and ended the day bowl eligible.
The Hilltoppers took control early Saturday against Rice on the way to a 45-10 senior day victory at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“Really good win by us today. Just really proud of our football team. Got bowl eligible today. That’s something we don’t take for granted here," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. " … It’s a big deal here. Got two more to play, got two big games to play. We’ll see how the conference race finishes up, but very, very happy with the performance that we had today.”
Because of WKU’s (7-4 overall, 5-2 Conference USA) 13-game schedule, it needed a seventh win for bowl eligibility instead of the typical six – it reached that number in the prior week’s 59-7 win at Charlotte, where it scored twice in the first few minutes to take control.
While not nearly pulling ahead by as much as quickly Saturday against the Owls (5-5, 3-3), the Hilltoppers still controlled Saturday’s game.
WKU scored on the game’s opening possession with a 25-yard pass from Austin Reed to Jaylen Hall – a play set up by a 36-yard shovel pass to Malachi Corley.
“We said all this week it’s all about us, just worry about how we play, just go out there and do what we do,” Reed said. “We started off hot – it’s weird when you only get I’ll say four possessions in that first half, but even that fourth one was like a rushed one. It’s weird when you get so little amount of the ball – that’s just how it was with how they run the ball and stuff like that, and we knew that, so we knew that we’d have to take advantage of all those opportunities. We just said play our brand of football and go out there and put points on the board.”
After that, the takeaway Tops took over.
WKU’s defense, which leads the nation in turnovers gained, came up with the ball on Rice’s first three possessions. Kendrick Simpkins collected the first with an interception of TJ McMahon and Kaleb Oliver grabbed the second – the Hilltoppers turned the takeaway into points with a 62-yard touchdown pass from Reed to Daewood Davis for a 14-0 lead midway through the second.
Oliver came up big again, getting to McMahon and forcing a fumble JaQues “Donut” Evans scooped up and took 14 yards to the end zone for a 21-0 lead. It was WKU’s sixth defensive score of the season, which leads the nation.
“We had to out-physical them,” Oliver said. “We knew it was going to be a cold game and not a lot of people like to play when it’s cold – they don’t want to hit, they don’t want to strike, they don’t want to run – so we used that to our advantage. We practiced real hard this week focusing on physicality and finishing the plays and it just paid off for us.”
WKU’s defense finished the game with six forced turnovers – four interceptions and two fumbles – and held Rice to 325 yards and just three second-half points. McMahon finished with 65 yards and two interceptions on 8-of-11 passing and Shawqi Itraish had 96 yards and two interceptions on 11-of-18 passing. Juma Otoviano led Rice’s rushing attack with 96 yards on 14 carries.
“We knew going into this game that we were going to have to create some of those turnovers just because they were wanting to hold onto the ball and have long drives, so we knew we were going to have to do it,” Helton said. “Now, did I think we were going to go out there and – how many did we have today, six? That was incredible by them.”
Offensively, WKU racked up 495 yards in the win. Austin Reed threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns with an interception on 23-of-33 passing. Jaylen Hall was the top receiver, collecting 102 yards and two scores on seven receptions while adding a late touchdown on a punt return. Markese Stepp led the rushing attack with 64 yards on eight attempts in his first action as a Hilltopper, while Kye Robichaux made his return from an injury suffered Oct. 15 at Middle Tennessee with 38 yards on five carries.
Rice got on the board – and scored its only touchdown – with a 1-yard run from Uriah West late in the second, but with 32 seconds left in the half, WKU’s offense advanced down the field far enough for Brayden Narveson to connect on a 25-yard field goal as time expired for a 24-7 halftime lead.
The Owls started the second half with a 14-play, 67-yard drive that took 7:21 and ended with a 26-yard field goal from Christian VanSickle, but WKU answered with a touchdown drive to make it 31-10. Reed kept it himself from a yard out to cap off the seven-play, 69-yard series.
The Hilltoppers added to their lead with a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown from Hall – the program’s first score of the type since Nacarius Fant returned one 50 yards against Houston Baptist in 2016 – to make it 38-10 with 10:51 left.
WKU got the ball back with a fumble recovered by Talique Allen and, after Stepp took his first carry as a Hilltopper 36 yards, Reed hit Hall for a 2-yard score to make it the 45-10 final.
The win marked back-to-back seasons the Hilltoppers have become bowl eligible with a victory over Rice. With Saturday’s win, WKU has become bowl eligible in 10 of the last 11 seasons – the Hilltoppers have played in bowl games each season Helton has been its head coach.
“I’ve been here a long time, so every year except I think one, we’ve been to a bowl game,” WKU defensive end Juwuan Jones said. “It’s very important here. It’s a sign of success. The whole campus, the signs of success are going to bowl games for football and winning conference championships, and we do those two things very, very well.”
WKU still has two regular-season games remaining on the road. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to head to Auburn next week, before closing the regular season with a game against FAU in Boca Raton, Fla.