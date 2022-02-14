HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- Western Kentucky was in its third game in five days, but the Hilltoppers still had plenty of gas in the tank to keep their winning streak going.
WKU had an efficient offensive night and never trailed Southern Miss at Reed Green Coliseum on Monday in an 87-77 victory -- its fifth straight win to move above .500 in league play.
"The biggest key is our guys able to get back up that third game in five days and have enough physical and mental toughness to come in here and play against a really good Southern Miss team," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "As I said before the game, forget their record. ... You can see they've got a lot of pieces."
The Hilltoppers (15-11 overall, 7-6 Conference USA) bounced back from a five-game losing streak to win their fifth straight, with four of those coming on the road after entering the stretch winless in true road games this season. It included wins against then-East Division leader Florida Atlantic at E.A. Diddle Arena on Thursday and at UTSA on Saturday, before continuing the long road swing to Hattiesburg, Miss., on Monday for a game originally scheduled for Dec. 30 that was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Golden Eagles' program.
"At the end of the day what we talked about in the locker room before we even stepped foot on the floor was just walk out of here with a win and be happy with ourselves," WKU guard Camron Justice said. "We understand we're tired, we're beat up a little bit, but that's no excuse to not fight and battle and to come out with a win."
In the latest contest, WKU started hot, but Southern Miss (6-18, 1-10) kept things close for much of the first half before the Hilltoppers closed out the win.
WKU started the game on a 9-0 run, but never got its lead into double figures in the first half as the Golden Eagles battled back to eventually tie the game 35-all with 5:02 to play in the period and again at 38-all with 3:04 left. The Hilltoppers went into the locker room on an 8-0 run, however, capped off by 3-pointers from Josh Anderson and Jairus Hamilton -- WKU shot 7-of-13 from deep through the first 20 minutes -- to take a 46-38 lead into the second half, where it maintained the lead for its fifth straight victory.
It was an efficient offensive half for WKU, shooting 53% from the field, 54% from 3-point range and 88% from the free-throw line, while turning the ball over just four times. While Anderson and Hamilton capped off the half, it was Dayvion McKnight and Justice that did most of the damage.
Justice had 11 points by the 14:41 mark and McKnight had 13 points in the half on the way to big games. McKnight finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Justice had 24 points -- including six made 3s -- five rebounds and five assists. Luke Frampton added 13 points and Jairus Hamilton had 11 points and five rebounds for WKU, while Jamarion Sharp had a big defensive presence with six blocks to go along with seven points and nine rebounds.
"I feel like us just coming together as a team, like Cam said," McKnight said. "These last few games we've been really locked in offensively and defensively, so it was just a matter of time before everything started clicking."
The Hilltoppers finished shooting 50% from the field, 52% from 3-point range and 87% from the free-throw line -- WKU was 20-of-23 on free throws, while Southern Miss was 9-of-10. It had just nine turnovers to 17 assists on 27 made field goals.
Southern Miss cut the deficit to one on three occasions -- the final of which came with 9:29 to play, but WKU rebuilt its lead to as much as 10 points to close out the win.
"Every time they did, we made runs, and we did it different ways again," Stansbury said. "Dayvy was terrific all night. We knew he didn't have his best game San Antonio. We don't even question him bouncing back, and he bounced back in a big way.
"I say any time you go on the road or any time with this team, you need to shoot the basketball and we shot the basketball -- 13-for-25 from the 3-point line, Cam goes 6-for-10, Luke makes three in that second half right in a row to kind of separate that game back out, Jairus had a couple and Josh had a couple. It was a great team effort."
Isaih Moore, who entered averaging 10.6 points per game, led the Golden Eagles with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Tyler Stevenson finished with 15 points, DeAndre Pinckney had 12 and Walyn Napper and Jaron Pierre Jr. had nine apiece. Southern Miss is scheduled to host UTSA on Thursday in its next game.
The Hilltoppers will return home with its five-game winning streak next. WKU is scheduled to host Charlotte in a 7 p.m. game Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Hilltoppers beat the 49ers 78-59 on Feb. 3 to begin their current winning streak.