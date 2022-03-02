Western Kentucky's baseball team earned a 7-5 win over Kentucky on Tuesday at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.
It was the Wildcats' first loss of the season after opening the season with a 7-0 record. It was the Hilltoppers' first victory over Kentucky since March 15, 2016.
"I think a win like this gives the team confidence," WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. "To go on the road and play an outstanding team like Kentucky – we went toe-to-toe with them – and we were fortunate to get a win today. I think it can certainly help the confidence with our club in knowing that, if we play like we're capable of, that on any given night we can play with anybody on our schedule."
Bill Duby earned the starting nod for the Hilltoppers, allowing three runs (one earned) while striking out three batters in three innings. WKU utilized Luke Stofel, Trevor Mott and Mason Vinyard in relief, with Vinyard picking up the win after closing out the final three frames of the game while allowing just three hits and striking out two.
At the plate, the Hilltoppers racked up 11 hits, with four players producing multi-hit efforts. Ty Batusich, Justin Carlin, Tristin Garcia and Aidan Gilroy contributed two hits apiece in the contest, with Batusich driving in the eventual game-winning runs in the top of the ninth.
WKU opened the scoring in the top of the second, with Carlin sending a two-run home run over the left-field wall.
Kentucky added a run in the bottom of the frame off an RBI single before tying things up in the third with a solo shot to right center.
The Hilltoppers regained their lead in the fourth, with Jackson Gray blasting a solo shot to make it 3-2.
The Wildcats answered back in the bottom of the inning, scoring off a failed pickoff to even the game at three apiece.
Kentucky took its first lead of the game in the fifth frame, using an RBI groundout to pull ahead 4-3.
WKU recaptured the lead in the top of the seventh, with RBI singles by Gilroy and Batusich giving the team a 5-4 advantage.
The back-and-forth continued in the bottom of the inning, with the Wildcats scoring off a wild pitch to tie things up at five apiece.
The Hilltoppers finally pulled ahead for good in the top of the ninth, as a two-RBI single by Batusich would give WKU the eventual 7-5 victory.
The Hilltoppers will host Hartford for a three-game series beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday at Nick Denes Field.