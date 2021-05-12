The Western Kentucky softball team knew it would need to do the little things to stay alive in the Conference USA Softball Championship.
The Hilltoppers did just that Wednesday, using quality at bats and solid pitching in their tournament opener against UTSA to come away with a 3-2 victory at the WKU Softball Complex.
"When you're swinging the bat and everything's hot, it looks like a watermelon coming across the plate. You don't really have to do anything coaching-wise, but you've got to figure out how to manufacture some runs and you've got to have solid defense in this tournament, you've got to be able to steal some bags, get your bunts down -- do all the little things," WKU coach Amy Tudor said.
"Tonight I felt like they did a really good job of getting walks -- our walks were key for us tonight. ... All those little things I think that maybe aren't headlines every day were key factors for us."
WKU (28-12), which has now won five straight games and 10 of its last 11, collected seven hits and four walks against the Roadrunners (15-31). UTSA beat Middle Tennessee 4-2 in the tournament's first game to advance to Wednesday night's tilt against the Hilltoppers.
None of those WKU baserunners were more important than Jordan Ridge in the sixth inning. Tied 2-2, Princess Valencia reached on an infield single to lead off the frame and Taylor Sanders hit a one-out single to center. After TJ Webster popped out on a bunt attempt, Paige Carter walked to load the bases. Ridge followed with another walk, bringing home Valencia for the eventual game-winning run.
"We were really focusing on our hitting during practices and making sure we were swinging at our pitches and stuff, so I think everybody was going in and making sure they can swing at their pitch that they know they could drive," Ridge said. "We were just really focusing on those quality at bats because we knew that's going to win the game."
It was one of Ridge's two walks in the game. Valencia also reached twice, going 2-for-3 in the win and finishing as the only Hilltopper to record a multi-hit game.
"I think we're swinging the bats as a team really well right now," Valencia said. "Our practices have been focused in on making contact and really hitting the ball hard. Coach T and our coaches have told us before we came into conference that it's going to be small things that win the conference, so we're just focusing on getting on base any way we can and hitting our pitch."
Paige Carter brought home the game's first run in the bottom of the third when her single to center scored Webster, who reached on a dropped third strike.
WKU's lead didn't last for long, however, as Madison Washington led off the fourth with a solo shot over the right-field wall to make it 1-1. Kennedy Sullivan, who pitched out of a bases-loaded jam the inning prior, walked the next two batters and was replaced in the circle by redshirt freshman Katie Gardner.
Gardner hit the first batter she faced and got out of the jam with UTSA adding just one run to its total -- a sacrifice fly from Erykah Guerrero. WKU evened the score 2-all in the bottom half of the inning when Brylee Hage hit an infield single that scored Kendall Smith.
Gardner was solid and went the distance from there, allowing no runs on one hit and two walks in four innings pitched. The Warren East graduate struck out six batters, including the final two she faced to close out the 3-2 victory.
"Going into that inning I knew I had to somehow get us out of it," Gardner said. "I just threw pitch by pitch again, and I knew that my defense would have my back."
Tatum Seith got the start for UTSA, allowing two runs -- one earned -- on five hits while striking out two in four innings. She was replaced by Jamie Gilbert, who allowed a run on two hits and four walks in 1.2 innings. Clarissa Hernandez threw the final third of an inning for the Roadrunners.
WKU advances to Thursday's quarterfinal round, where the tournament moves to a double-elimination format. The Hilltoppers are next scheduled to face No. 1 seed North Texas at 2 p.m. at the WKU Softball Complex.