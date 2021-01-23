MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Western Kentucky was without head coach Rick Stansbury for Saturday's game at Middle Tennessee, but the Hilltoppers had no trouble coming out on top.
WKU had five players score in double figures and beat the Blue Raiders 82-67 in the first match of the two-game series at the Murphy Center.
"I think when something like this happens – our guys aren't selfish anyway, we're a team that's all about the team, it's all about winning – but when something like this happens, it really brings home the fact that we need to do whatever it takes to win," WKU associate head coach Phil Cunningham said. "You kind of drop everything except the fact of what can I do to win?"
WKU (12-4 overall, 5-2 Conference USA) announced Stansbury would not coach in the series against MTSU (3-8, 1-4) shortly before tipoff out of an abundance of caution due to a fever. Stansbury had three negative PCR tests last week ahead of the team's travel as part of C-USA's COVID-19 protocols, and had a rapid test return negative Sunday. He'll have another PCR test before returning to the team, WKU said.
The Hilltoppers were also without two additional staff members – assistant coach Hennssy Auriantal and director of strength and conditioning Duane Hall – due to a tracing precaution, and Cunningham is serving as interim coach for the series. Cunningham credited assistant coach Marcus Grant for his work scouting MTSU.
"This was an interesting day, to say the least," Cunningham said. "It all started and we were just in a normal day getting ready for shootaround, and I get a call from John (Erwin), our head athletic trainer, and he told me to sit down, so I knew something was up. He told me everything that was going on and from that point on, it was just a whirlwind.
" ... Ironically, going into this last few weeks, coach Stansbury had really been on our team about being more player-driven because obviously we have the mask mandate going on and the conference has really been on us about wearing the mask, so we can't communicate as much from the bench, so coach has really been harping on the guys about being player-driven and we really saw it for the first time at Marshall Sunday. We could hear them more than we had in the past, and it just carried over into today."
The Hilltoppers were still at full strength on the court and got a balanced attack. Charles Bassey led a group of five to finish in double figures with 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, and Carson Williams was right behind that with 15 points and eight rebounds. Taveion Hollingsworth also had 15 points, Luke Frampton had 14, Jordan Rawls had 10 and Josh Anderson had nine points.
"That was an interesting situation, an unexpected situation this morning, so I think everyone was curious to see how the guys were going to respond," Williams said. "I think the story of the game is everyone responded, came together and fought through the adversity that we were dealt."
Bassey, coming off a Lute Olson National Player of the Week honor, was limited in his first-half production with four points and four rebounds, but the Hilltoppers took advantage of outside and free-throw shooting. The Hilltoppers knocked down 6 of 14 (43%) first-half 3-pointers and 12 of 13 (92%) free throws through 20 minutes.
Josh Anderson opened the scoring with a 3-ball, but it was redshirt junior guard Luke Frampton providing most of the shooting fireworks. Frampton knocked down his first shot at the 14:30 mark from the middle of the Murfreesboro Medical Clinic logo, and finished the half 3 of 6 from long range and with a team-high 11 points as WKU took a 38-30 lead into the break.
"I think it was just us coming together," Frampton said. "We've been working since August. Just being player-driven – I think that's the biggest thing, and your players leading the team. I think we had a lot of that today and thankfully we were able to come out with the win."
The Blue Raiders used 3-point shooting to keep in the game as well. MTSU went 5 of 12 (42%), with three of those makes coming from 6-foot-5 sophomore guard Eli Lawrence on five attempts. MTSU leading scorer Dontrell Shuler, who hadn't played since Dec. 16 due to COVID-19 protocols, was limited in action after picking up his third foul just over 15 minutes into the game, and the Blue Raiders attempted just two free throws, making one, in the half.
Bassey and the Hilltopper offense kept improving in the second half. The junior center was one of three players – Williams and Hollingsworth were the others – to score in double figures in the second half alone, and the Hilltoppers shot 60.9% from the field and 66.7% from 3-point range through the final 20 minutes. WKU has been hot from beyond the arc the last two games, going 10 of 20 (50%) in Saturday's win after shooting 7 of 11 Sunday in a 69-67 win at Marshall.
WKU built its lead to as many as 19 in the second half with a 13-0 run, and maintained a double-digit advantage for the remainder before closing out a third straight victory.
Shuler finished with a game-high 18 points for MTSU, Lawrence had 14 and Jordan Davis had 12.
The two teams are scheduled to close the series Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Murphy Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.