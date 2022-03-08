Western Kentucky has gotten hot at the right time.
After losing five consecutive games early in Conference USA play, the Hilltoppers won nine of their last 10 regular-season games to earn a No. 2 seed in the East Division.
Now, WKU will take that late-season momentum to Frisco, Texas, for the C-USA Tournament. With the No. 2 seed from the East Division, the Hilltoppers get a bye to the quarterfinals, where they will open play at Ford Center at The Star at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“Proud of those guys. As you know, 10 games ago, none of you guys or anybody would’ve given them a chance to do what they’ve done and they deserve all the credit,” Stansbury said. “There’s not a lot of teams and not a lot of players that could’ve got off the mat after some tough losses – just absolutely tough losses – but we kept it all in perspective. Those players controlled what they were in charge of controlling, and since then we’ve won nine out of 10 and the one we’ve dropped was without two starters. Awful proud of our guys and they should be proud of each other for what they’ve done and what they’ve accomplished.”
WKU enters the league tournament with a 19-12 overall record and an 11-7 mark in C-USA play but doesn’t yet know the next opponent. The Hilltoppers will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between Louisiana Tech (No. 3 West) and the winner of Tuesday’s game between FIU (No. 6 East) and Marshall (No. 7 East).
The Hilltoppers’ entrance as one of the top seeds was unlikely after their poor record at the start of league play. WKU fell in six of its first eight league matchups, which included a stretch of five straight losses that sank its overall record below .500. It was the longest losing streak during Stansbury’s time leading the program.
Of its six early losses in league play, two were to teams picked ahead of WKU in the preseason C-USA poll – Louisiana Tech and UAB – and those two games were won by the Bulldogs and Blazers in the closing seconds. WKU’s loss at FIU came when the Panthers hit a 3-pointer with 12.6 seconds left, and it also lost to league-leading and defending C-USA champion North Texas by five. The Hilltoppers’ six early league losses were by an average 4.8 points.
The Hilltoppers responded with seven straight wins and victories in nine of their final 10 games. Of those, five came on the road, and the one loss was at East Division champion Middle Tennessee without starters Jairus Hamilton and Luke Frampton.
“I just think that shows our strength. That just shows our endurance. We hit a rough patch early on and we were struggling and we didn’t really know what was going on, we didn’t know how to fix it, but we just kept our head down and we just kept working and things just started to work on the brighter side for us,” Hamilton said. “We really worked hard and we really prepared and we fought for this, so we’re just really excited and we’re ready to just go out there and take anybody on because we know what we can do and we’re just ready to go, for real.”
Saturday’s victory over Marshall in the regular-season finale that secured the No. 2 seed was the first game in two weeks for Hamilton, who suffered a knee injury late in the first half Feb. 19 against Old Dominion. He played 21 minutes Saturday and had 16 points and six rebounds – a welcome sign for a team that doesn’t go deep into its bench. Frampton returned from a non-COVID illness and played in both victories against Marshall to wrap up the regular season.
Hamilton is WKU’s third-leading scorer at 13.1 points per game, behind Dayvion McKnight’s 16.1 and Camron Justice’s 14.7. Josh Anderson adds double figure scoring at 12.3 points per game, while Frampton and Jamarion Sharp aren’t far behind at 9.1 and 8.3. WKU averages 76 points per game – the third-best mark in C-USA behind UAB and Louisiana Tech.
It likely won’t be an easy path for WKU to make it back to the championship game for the fourth straight tournament – the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hilltoppers have fallen in each – to Marshall in 2018, Old Dominion in 2019 and North Texas last year – and are without an NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013.
If the Hilltoppers win their quarterfinal game, they would face the winner of the quarterfinal between top-seeded North Texas and the winner of Wednesday’s game between Charlotte (No. 4 East) and Rice (No. 5 West) in an 11:30 a.m. semifinal Friday.
Middle Tennessee is the top seed in the bottom half of the bracket, and will open against the UTEP (No. 4 West) and Old Dominion (No. 5 East) winner. UAB – the preseason favorite to win the league – will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between FAU (No. 3 East) and the winner of Tuesday’s game between UTSA (No. 6 West) and Southern Miss (No. 7 West).
Stansbury has said throughout the season the league has more parity than it has had in his previous years. Backing up that statement were both top seeds falling in the final day of the regular season – North Texas lost at UTEP on Saturday, while Middle Tennessee lost at Old Dominion.
“(The bye is) always important. Some people said, ‘Well, the third seed’s probably got a little bit easier route to the championship game.’ Nah, not for us,” Stansbury said. “Hey, we’re going to play every game, get a bye – that’s not easy to do. The way it stands, we’ll probably play the winner of Louisiana Tech, and Marshall, FIU play ... We all know ain’t any of those easy. That’s where it starts at right there.
“We ain’t got to talk about no other rounds. It’s all about three games. It’s no longer an 18-game season. It’s a three-game season and we’ll start getting prepared Monday the best we can for that first game.”
The C-USA championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
“The time is here now. We’ve been waiting on this moment for the whole season, since the summer. This is the main reason we’ve been working out so hard and just every day, every day coming in and giving it our all,” Anderson said. “The time is here and we’ve just got to execute.”