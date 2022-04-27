Western Kentucky's season ended Wednesday with the Conference USA men's golf championships in Texarkana, Texas.
The team tied for 11th after a final-round 10-over 298.
"It's unreal how fast these years go by," WKU coach Chan Metts said in a news release. "The guys work hard all year and gave us everything they had this week. I can't thank them enough for that, and I'm so proud of how hard they fought. It was awesome having Coach (Adam) Gary with us for the championship. He was such a great addition on the course, in the van and everywhere. That was a great experience for the guys as well, to have an extra coach out there with us."
"It's always sad to say goodbye to seniors and we will miss Caleb (O'Toole) and Jack (Poole) so much," Metts said. "They have done everything the Hilltopper way and have left the program in a better place than they found it and for that I could never be prouder of them."
O'Toole led the Hilltoppers on the final day of the championships with a 1-over 73 at the par-72, 6,969-yard Texarkana Country Club. He finished his three-year career with WKU tied for 42nd on the leaderboard.
Redshirt junior Thomas Hogan had the best finish for WKU as he tied for 26th. He shot 2-over 74 on the final day to finish at 4-over 220 for his 54-hole total.
The final two scores that counted for the Hilltoppers came from the hands of junior Luke Fuller and freshman Riley Grindstaff. Fuller posted a 3-over 75 while Grindstaff ended the tournament on a 4-over 76. They finished tied for 46th and tied for 57th, respectively.
Sophomore Connery Meyer tied for 39th overall after carding a final-round, 5-over 77.
Florida Atlantic, Southern Miss, UTSA and Charlotte will move on to Thursday's match play to crown a team champion. Middle Tennessee's Michael Barnard claimed the individual title at 6-under 210.
