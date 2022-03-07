Western Kentucky's men's golf team finished the Tiger Invitational on Monday, completing the second round and playing the entirety of the third round in Opelika, Ala.
The team tied with North Alabama for 14th after improving by seven strokes in round two, turning in an 8-over 296, and ending the event with a 14-over 302.
"We have had the best few weeks of qualifying, in terms of scores, leading into this event, ones we haven't had in quite a while," WKU coach Chan Metts said in a news release. "We had four different guys dip into the 60s leading up to this event, but it just didn't translate this week. It was just another really tough week all around. We didn't do anything particularly well as a team, especially during the first round when the course was the most gettable."
Fifth-year senior Caleb O'Toole turned in the Hilltoppers' low round of the entire event, shooting 1-under 71 in the second round with five birdies over the 18 holes. He carded a 3-over 75 at the par-72, 7,289-yard Grand National Lake Course in the final round to tie for 46th.
In the second and third rounds, freshman Riley Grindstaff shot a pair of 2-over 74's. He tied for 56th on the leaderboard at 7-over 223.
Both of sophomore Connery Meyer's scores counted on Monday as he shot 5-over 77 and 3-over 75. He tied for 71st just ahead of junior Luke Fuller who carded a 2-over 74 and 7-over 79 to tie for 73rd.
Fifth-year senior Jack Poole counted for WKU in the third and final round, shooting 6-over 78.
"We still have some very obvious areas to clean up and decision making, from a course management standpoint, is at the top of that list," Metts said. "We will be getting back to work tomorrow."
The Hilltoppers will practice through the remainder of March before heading to the Music City for the Mason Rudolph Championship hosted by Vanderbilt on April 1-3.