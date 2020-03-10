Western Kentucky's men's golf team tied for sixth place at the Tiger Invitational on Tuesday in Opelika, Ala.
The team shot a final-round, 1-over 289, WKU’s lowest score of the three-round event. The Hilltoppers’ 54-hole total was 11-over 875.
“Our guys have put in a lot of hard work over the past three weeks since our first event. This week was a testament to that hard work,” WKU coach Chan Metts said in a news release. “This was also a big step in the right direction for us as a whole. We had some solid play from all five guys and that’s something I’m very pleased with. Moving forward, this is only a step in the right direction, and we will be ready to get back to work as soon as we can.”
The low score of the day for the Tops came from junior Caleb O’Toole. He improved by seven strokes from the second to final rounds, shooting a 3-under 69 on Tuesday at the par-72, 7,289-yard Lake Course at Grand National.
WKU’s highest finisher was senior Tom Bevington after he tied for 14th with a 54-hole score of even-par 216. He shot a 3-over 75 on the final day of competition. O’Toole finished just behind him and tied for 23rd overall.
Senior Linus Lo strung together 1-over 73s in every single round to finish at 3-over 219 on the event. He was tied for 28th following O’Toole.
Both junior Chase Landrum and redshirt sophomore Dawson McDaniel marked scores down for the Hilltopper squad as Landrum shot 1-over 73 and McDaniel fired a 2-over 74. Each score was the golfer’s best of the Invitational.
No. 15 Auburn won the team title at 10-under 854, while North Alabama’s Jackson Wedgeworth clinched the individual title at 9-under 207.
Next up, WKU will travel to the Craft Farms Intercollegiate hosted by South Alabama at the end of the month on March 30-31.
