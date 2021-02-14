The Western Kentucky men’s golf team is holding steady in the middle of the 15-team field following the first round of the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate. The squad finished 7-over Sunday with a team score of 295 and is tied with South Alabama for ninth.
Freshman Connery Meyer carded his best competitive round at WKU, shooting even-par 72 in the first round. He recorded three birdies in his first six holes, finishing 1-under on his front nine and 1-over on the back at the par-72, 7,212-yard Magnolia Grove Crossings Course. The Georgia native is tied for 27th, one shot off the top 20.
Redshirt senior Tom Bevington finished just behind Meyer at 1-over 73 on the day. He is tied for 34th through the first 18 holes of the Intercollegiate after carding 15 pars.
Three Hilltoppers shot 3-over 75, rounding out WKU’s scoring. Caleb O’Toole, Christian Tooley and Luke Fuller are all tied for 52nd after shooting 3-over. O’Toole logged three birdies in his final seven holes, while Tooley and Fuller both had two birdies each in their rounds.
Competing for the first time for WKU was freshman Aaron Pha. The Myanmar native shot 7-over 79 while playing as an individual. Pha is currently tied for 79th.
WKU is scheduled to tee off for its second round of the Intercollegiate beginning at 7:50 a.m. CT Monday.
Results – First Round
T27. Connery Meyer – 72
T34. Tom Bevington – 73
T52. Caleb O’Toole – 75
T52. Christian Tooley – 75
T52. Luke Fuller – 75
T79. Aaron Pha *– 79
* competing as an individual
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.