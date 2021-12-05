Western Kentucky is going bowling in Florida.
The Hilltoppers will face Appalachian State in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla., at 10 a.m. CT on Dec. 18.
"We are excited to accept an invitation from the (Boca Raton Bowl) and play App State December 18 on ESPN!" WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart tweeted. "This marks (WKU's) 8th bowl appearance in the last 10 years!"
The Hilltoppers (8-5) became bowl eligible with a 42-21 victory at Rice on Nov. 13, and the program will head to a bowl game for the third time in three chances under head coach Tyson Helton.
It's the ninth time in the last 10 seasons WKU has been eligible for a bowl game, and the appearance in the bowl game is the eighth for the program since 2012 – the Hilltoppers went 8-4 in 2013 under Bobby Petrino but were not selected for a bowl game.
In Helton’s first two years as WKU head coach, the Hilltoppers played in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, where they beat Western Michigan, and in the LendingTree Bowl, where they fell to Georgia State. Bowl eligibility requirements were waived in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the Hilltoppers ended the regular season 5-6, but a strong finish with three straight wins helped them reach the 12th game of the season.
It'll be the second time WKU has played in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Hilltoppers beat Memphis in the game in 2016, 51-31.
WKU is 4-3 in bowl games since it went to the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl in 2012 – its first since becoming an FBS program.
The Hilltoppers became bowl eligible with a hot stretch to close the regular season. After losses in four straight games to move to 1-4 early this season against quality competition – WKU fell at Army, to Indiana, at Michigan State and to UTSA – it reeled off seven straight victories, including a 53-21 throttling of Marshall in Huntington, W.Va., to claim Conference USA's East Division title.
WKU lost to UTSA at the Alamodome in San Antonio in the C-USA championship game 49-41 on Friday.
Appalachian State comes in at 10-3 after a 24-16 loss to Louisiana on Saturday in the Sun Belt Championship game. Its other two losses were to Miami on Sept. 11, 25-23, and at Louisiana on Oct. 12, 41-13.
WKU is 1-4 all-time against Appalachian State, with the last meeting coming in the 2000 NCAA Division I-AA Playoffs. The Mountaineers won that game 17-14.
The game will mark the eighth edition of the Boca Raton Bowl. FAU is the only team to win it twice, doing so in 2017 and again in 2019.
The Boca Raton Bowl will be televised by ESPN.