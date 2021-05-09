The bracket for the 2021 Conference USA Softball Championship is out.
Western Kentucky will open the tournament Wednesday at 5 p.m. against the winner of the event’s first game between Middle Tennessee and UTSA. The tournament will be hosted by WKU and played in Bowling Green.
“The opponents we have played, at least we know who we’re playing, who pitches, what top hitters we’ll face,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said after Saturday’s regular-season finale, before the bracket was revealed. “Everything’s different in tournament time – you’ve got to have a different mindset, a different approach to things – but for us, it’s nice that we get to play at home.”
The Hilltoppers finished the regular season with a 27-12 overall record and a 10-6 mark in league play. WKU capped off the regular season with a series sweep against Florida Atlantic over the weekend, shutting out the Owls in the final three games and allowing just one earned run in the four games played. The Hilltoppers closed the regular season as winners in nine of the final 10 games.
“I think we take our momentum into the tournament,” Tudor said. “Obviously we start over, but we have a lot of good things to take with us to build upon.”
The Hilltoppers locked up a spot in the C-USA Championship with a doubleheader sweep of FAU on Friday. WKU will enter as the No. 4 seed, and is the first tournament host to make the field since 2014.
“Excited to host the 2021 C-USA Tournament and become the first host school to make the tourney since 2014! Look forward to seeing a lot of red in the stands supporting (WKU softball), who enter the tourney with a 27-12 record and winners of 8 of their last 9 league games!” WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart tweeted Sunday with the hashtag “GoTops.”
The four-day, eight-team tournament utilizes both single and double-elimination formats. Wednesday’s first round will be single elimination for competing teams, while the quarterfinals and semifinals are set up for double-elimination play. All games leading up to Saturday’s championship will be streamed live on ESPN+, while the title game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network at noon CT.
The field consists of the top three teams in C-USA’s East and West Divisions by winning percentage, as well as two wild card teams from either division, based on the next-best winning percentages outside of the six automatic qualifying teams.
With its weekend sweep of FAU, WKU finished behind Charlotte (30-17 overall, 14-6 C-USA) as the second team in the East. Middle Tennessee (26-21, 11-8) was third. North Texas (37-10, 18-2) was the top team in the West and C-USA’s top overall seed, while UAB (29-18, 15-5) was second in the West and the No. 2 seed for the tournament. Louisiana Tech (22-29, 10-10) was third in the West. UTSA (14-30, 8-12) and Marshall (19-12, 8-8) were fourth in their respective divisions and earned the wild card berths.
The winner of Wednesday’s game between WKU and the UTSA and Middle Tennessee winner advances to play North Texas Thursday at 2 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
Charlotte received a bye in the first round and will face the Louisiana Tech and Marshall winner at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The winner of that game will advance to face UAB – C-USA’s top-ranked team by RPI – in the quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The loser’s bracket doubleheader will start at 2:30 p.m. Friday with the nightcap scheduled for 5 p.m.
The 2020 C-USA Championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Louisiana Tech beat Marshall 3-1 in the 2019 final. WKU’s last conference tournament title came in 2015, when it beat FAU in the final.{&end}