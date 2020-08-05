The bracket for the Cayman Islands Classic is set.
The Western Kentucky men's basketball team will face Miami in the first round of November's Cayman Islands Classic, which has been moved to Niceville, Fla., in the wake of the COVID-19 virus.
The Hilltoppers will meet the Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 in the nightcap of the first day of action at Northwest Florida State College.
Miami finished 16-16 a year ago with a NET ranking of 103.
WKU leads the all-time series against Miami 13-1. The teams played 13 times between 1949 and 1960, but have not met since a Hilltopper victory in the Hurricane Classic in 1966.
The Hilltoppers will face either Nevada or Northern Iowa in their second game of the tournament on Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Nevada (89 NET) finished 19-12 last season, while Northern Iowa (48 NET) was 25-6.
In the other side of the bracket, Ole Miss will face La Salle in the opening round, while Kansas State plays Oregon State. The championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25.
All games will be streamed online by FloHoops.
