Western Kentucky has announced the dates of its 2021 spring football practice schedule, which begins on Tuesday.
Third-year head coach Tyson Helton and the Hilltoppers will hold 13 practices leading up to the 2021 Spring Game on April 17.
Fans will be able to attend the Spring Game with free admission. Start time is currently TBD, and additional details will be released at a later date.
All Tuesday and Thursday practices will be closed to the public.
WKU Football 2021 Spring Practices
Tuesday, March 16
Thursday, March 18
Saturday, March 20
Tuesday, March 23
Thursday, March 25
Saturday, March 27
Tuesday, March 30
Thursday, April 1
Tuesday, April 6
Thursday, April 8
Saturday, April 10
Tuesday, April 13
Thursday, April 15
Saturday, April 17 (Spring Game – start time TBD)
Helton posted a 14-11 overall record (including a 10-5 mark in Conference USA play) and reached a bowl game in his both of his first two years on The Hill. WKU finished the 2020 campaign with a 5-7 overall record, including a 39-21 loss to Georgia State in the 22nd Annual LendingTree Bowl. The Hilltoppers were only 1-of-16 college football teams in the nation to play in 12 or more games during the COVID-19-affected year.
WKU is slated to begin the 2021 campaign vs. UT Martin on September 4.