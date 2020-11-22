The Western Kentucky men's basketball team will now open the season with three games this week in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota, WKU announced Sunday.
The Hilltoppers will play three straight days, Wednesday-Friday Nov. 25-27. at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
WKU is joined in the field by Northern Iowa, Memphis, Saint Mary’s, West Virginia, South Dakota State, Utah State and Wichita State. Times and opponents are still being finalized.
All games of the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU.
“We’re very excited to be a part of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said in a news release. “Lea Miller always runs a great event, and even through the challenging times we’re all dealing with, she’s managed to put together a great field. This is a tremendous tournament with great competition, and we look forward to the challenging opportunities on a national stage to open our season.”
The Sanford Pentagon will have a 25% capacity.
WKU will no longer be competing in Nebraska’s Golden Window Classic next week due to changes in contracted opponents for the event.
The change in opening events will also create two additional changes to the Hilltoppers’ schedule.
WKU’s game against Little Rock in the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic at Louisville will be moved from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. CT. The Hilltoppers’ first game in Louisville will now be against the Cardinals on Dec. 1, followed by Prairie View A&M on Dec. 3.
If and when tickets become available for the Little Rock and Prairie View A&M games in Louisville, WKU will share that information as soon as it’s available.
Additionally, because of an added third game in South Dakota, WKU will not be hosting Campbellsville on Dec. 10 at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.