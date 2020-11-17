The final pieces of the Western Kentucky men's basketball nonconference schedule fell into place Tuesday with the announcement that the Hilltoppers will open the season against Nevada and LSU in Nebraska's Golden Window Classic.
WKU will begin its 102nd season against Nevada on Nov. 25 and turn around to face LSU in a Thanksgiving matchup on Nov. 26.
The games will be played without fans at Nebraska's Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. Game times and television are still pending.
Nevada finished 19-12 last season with an 89 NET ranking, while LSU tallied a 21-10 record and 28 NET a year ago.
WKU is 0-1 all-time against the Wolf Pack and 0-3 against LSU. The Tigers, a popular preseason top-25 pick, are also a familiar opponent for Stansbury, who went 18-13 against them in his 14 seasons as head coach at Mississippi State.
This is the latest on the calendar that WKU has started a season since opening Dec. 3 in 1994-95, and the first time starting play on a neutral court since opening the 2009-10 season in the NIT Tip-Off in Baton Rouge, La.
After wrapping up play in Nebraska, the Hilltoppers head straight to Louisville for games against Little Rock (Nov. 28), the Cardinals (Dec. 1) and Prairie View A&M (Dec. 3) at the KFC Yum! Center.
WKU concludes nonconference play with four home games in E.A. Diddle Arena, highlighted by a visit from Rhode Island on Dec. 13.
WKU's first six Division I opponents had a combined record of 125-61 last season. Four of those opponents finished in the top 90 of last year's NET rankings, while the other two both won their regular season conference titles.
