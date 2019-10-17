Western Kentucky's baseball team will play an intersquad Fall World Series at Nick Denes Field.
The series will consist of three six-inning contests, with games set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Tuesday.
The games will be free admission and open to all fans.
The roster was split into two teams via a player-led draft, Ray Zuberer III, Michael Darrell-Hicks and Davis Sims selected for Team Red. Kevin Lambert, Bailey Sutton and Sam McElreath drafted for Team Black.
After the conclusion of the draft, the teams stood as follows:
Team Red: Zuberer, Darrell-Hicks, Sims, Richard Constantine, Eric Riffe, Sean Bergeron, Price Adams, Logan Sabo, Hunter Evans, Justin Carlin, Brandon Tucker, Collin Lollar, Matt Meyer, Ryan Luckett, Jacob Jenkins, AJ Peter, Tyler Wood, Lane Diuguid, Jacob Watson, Kenny LaPierre, Cody Hartness and Mason Vinyard.
Team Black: Lambert, Sutton, McElreath, Riley Boyd, Dalton Shoemake, Jake Kates, Jackson Swiney, Hunter Crosby, Matt Phipps, Junior Coleman, Tanner Johnson, Jack Lambert, Joe Howard, Aidan Elias, Dalton Mesaris, Connor Stephens, Drew Strohm, Eric Crawford, Colby Taylor, Alex Kubick, Dallas Glass and Jack Wilson.
Thursday’s starters on the mound will be Lollar and Shoemake, with Bergeron and Crosby taking the mound Friday and Darrell-Hicks and Boyd open things up Tuesday.
The Hilltoppers recently wrapped up fall play against outside opponents.
