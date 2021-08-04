Western Kentucky's first opponent for a multi-team event in Asheville, N.C., has been announced.
The Hilltoppers will open the Asheville Championship against the Big Ten's Minnesota on Nov. 12 at the Harrah's Cherokee Center, WKU announced in a release Wednesday.
The inaugural event will be held Nov. 12-14, and WKU will follow its game against Minnesota with a matchup against either South Carolina or Princeton on Nov. 14.
Game times will be announced at a later date, and all games of the event will air on the ESPN family of networks.
WKU is 0-2 all-time against Minnesota, with the last meeting coming in Minneapolis in the 2014 NIT Season Tip-Off. The Hilltoppers are 13-21 all-time against the current Big Ten membership.
The Hilltoppers are 9-6 overall against teams from the Power Five conferences over the last four seasons.
The Hilltoppers are 1-6 all-time against South Carolina, most recently falling 87-85 in double overtime at E.A. Diddle Arena in the return of former WKU head coach Darrin Horn.
WKU has only played Princeton once before, winning 59-45 in the Hoosier Classic in Indianapolis in 1993.
WKU's full nonconference schedule has not yet been officially announced, and the only other game the program has announced as part of its nonconference slate is a Dec. 11 meeting with Ole Miss at the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta.
The Hilltoppers will open the 2021-22 season Nov. 9 against Alabama State at E.A. Diddle Arena, a source told the Daily News on July 8. In November, WKU is also set to play at Memphis and host UT Martin, according to the source. The game against Memphis is scheduled for Nov. 19 and the UT Martin game is scheduled for Nov. 27.