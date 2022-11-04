JaQues “Donut” Evans has been all over the field for Western Kentucky this season and has become one of the top defenders in Conference USA.
The Hilltoppers will need another big game out of the sophomore linebacker this week.
The Hilltoppers are coming off a blowout loss to North Texas that put a dent in their hopes of reaching the C-USA championship game for the second straight season, but WKU will try to bounce back from the setback Saturday at Charlotte in an 11 a.m. CT game against the 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium.
“Donut’s done a fantastic job,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “We’ve utilized him well, whether we’ve isolated him on the tackle in the pass rush or we drop him in space so he’s the free player who can run and tackle. Coach (Tyson) Summers has done a good job there. He’s become very, very important to us. … He needs to have a good game again. He needs to make a lot of plays in this game, too.”
Evans reached double-digit tackles by halftime of Saturday’s 40-13 loss to North Texas, and finished the game with 15 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a quarterback hurry and a blocked extra point.
The 6–foot-2, 250-pound Dublin, Ga., native has thrived in WKU’s defense after playing behind others like DeAngelo Malone – a two-time C-USA Defensive Player of the Year and a third-round NFL draft pick – the last two seasons.
“Donut” – a nickname that has stuck after it was given to him by his youth league coach – currently leads WKU (5-4 overall, 3-2 C-USA) with 77 tackles, including 8.5 for loss and five sacks, in addition to three pass breakups, three quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. His total tackles rank fourth in C-USA and his five sacks are eighth.
“First of all, Donut is one of the smartest players I’ve ever been around,” WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers said. “He has natural, natural instincts and has a great awareness for what he’s doing.
“His range is so high. He plays defensive end for us in a lot of our situations, he plays outside linebacker, he’s been playing inside linebacker in a lot of our defenses in the last couple weeks. He may rush the center, he may rush the guard, he may rush the tackle, he may have a one-on-one on a back in coverage. He had a big third-down stop for us two weeks ago in coverage. He plays zone, he plays match, he plays man, so he does a wide range of things. … He’ll continue to make big plays and I’ll continue to be proud of him.”
The Hilltoppers defense will need to get back to playing the way it has for much of the season Saturday, however.
In the loss to North Texas, WKU started slow and ended rough – it allowed two touchdowns and a field goal on the first three Mean Green drives and allowed three touchdowns on North Texas’ final three possessions.
WKU’s defense still ranks second in C-USA at 24 points allowed per game, and it is fourth in total defense at 378.7 yards allowed per game.
“We’ve just got to come out and continue playing,” Evans said after the loss to North Texas. “Nobody steps backwards – always going forward and just go into the next week.”
It’ll be up against a team that struggled for much of the season and got off to a 1-7 start. After firing head coach Will Healy and promoting offensive line coach Pete Rossomando to interim head coach, the 49ers (2-7, 1-4) took down Rice in Houston 56-23 behind a five-touchdown performance from quarterback Chris Reynolds last week.
“Going on the road and facing a motivated Charlotte team that had a great game against Rice, scoring 56 points at their place – that’s not easy to do. It’s always hard when you lose your head coach and they bounced back really, really strong,” Helton said. “We’ve got to come with our A-game, we’ve got to have our jaw set, we’ve got to bounce back. Expecting a really, really good game against a motivated football team.”
Charlotte is averaging 27.3 points and 384.9 yards per game this season. Reynolds is a former walk-on who is a five-year starter and three-year captain who holds numerous program records. This season, he’s thrown for 1,799 yards and 19 touchdowns on 136-of-210 passing with nine interceptions in seven games.
Elijah Spencer, Grant DuBose and Victor Tucker are the 49ers’ top three targets, and have combined for 1,739 yards and 21 touchdowns on 127 receptions. Summers said the receivers “remind me very similarly to a UTSA in the fact how those guys move and their top-end ability and their capacity.” Summers calls Charlotte a running back by committee, and the group is led by Shadrick Byrd with 437 yards and four scores on 100 attempts.
“It’s going to be a big challenge for us all the way across the board,” Summers said. “I think they really played at a high level Saturday against a good Rice defense and I thought they created explosive plays both running and throwing. I think what you saw was the quarterback, the receivers and the offensive line all being able to play at their highest level of the year. It’ll be a big challenge for us.”
WKU will also try to clean up self-inflicted wounds to get its offense back on track, after being held under 30 points in four of its last five games, including just 13 against the Mean Green.
Charlotte has statistically the worst defense in C-USA. Its 41 points allowed per game and 507 yards allowed per game are both at the bottom of the league – its scoring defense is also last nationally, while its total defense is only better than Ohio, which allows 509.6 yards per game.
“Offensively, we’ve got to hit all cylinders to help our defense. I’d like to see us get up and take control of a game and be able to help our defense out,” Helton said. “I think we’re really close offensively – I really do. To say we’ve only scored 13 points, that was bad, but again, when I watch the film – 466 yards – there was a lot of really good football out there. We’ve just got to clean up those things and hit on all cylinders and play as one whole unit. That will get the win against them.”
WKU enters the week tied for third in C-USA with FAU and behind UTSA and North Texas, while Charlotte is last in the league standings.
Charlotte and WKU have met each of the last five years, and the Hilltoppers hold a 4-1 all-time series lead, including wins in the last three meetings. WKU is a 16-point favorite for the game, which is set to be televised on CBS Sports Network.{&end}