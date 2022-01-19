BOCA RATON, Fla. – Western Kentucky will head to Florida to try to gain ground in a crowded East Division of Conference USA this week.
Five of the seven teams in the division currently have two wins in league play – including WKU – and the Hilltoppers will look to improve their standing Thursday at Florida Atlantic and Saturday at Florida International. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. CT.
"Any time you go on the road, it's an opportunity," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "Road games are not easy to win anywhere in college basketball, particularly when you play against good opponents. Florida Atlantic, up to this point, has proven they're one of the better teams in the East with wins at Marshall by 13 and literally led UAB for 35 minutes at UAB – basically the whole game.
" ... We know what Florida International is – we've already played them. We know how good they are. You've seen their abilities to score and how dangerous they are. Again, it's going to be two challenging games, but like I said, any time you can go on the road and win in any division, it's a challenge."
The Hilltoppers (10-7 overall, 2-2 C-USA) are coming off a 65-60 home loss to North Texas on Saturday. WKU opened league play Jan. 1 with a loss at Louisiana Tech before wins against FIU and Rice at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Those two league losses came against two of the top teams in the West Division. The Bulldogs are currently 6-0 in league play and the Mean Green are 4-1. UAB is second in the West at 5-1 in C-USA play, and the Hilltoppers are scheduled to welcome the Blazers to Diddle Arena after this week's road swing.
But first, a trip to Florida.
FAU (9-8, 2-2) bounced back from losses at Middle Tennessee and UAB with a dominant 96-67 win over Charlotte on Monday. The Owls went 16-of-21 from 3-point range in the victory and are averaging 75.2 points per game – WKU is just above that at 76.5 points per game. FAU is shooting 36% from 3-point range – the third-best mark in C-USA – and Michael Forrest has connected on 48 of them – the third-most in C-USA. Forrest leads FAU with 14.3 points, while Alijah Martin adds 13.3 per game.
FIU (10-7, 0-4) is one of the two teams in the East Division without a win in league play – Marshall is also 0-4, while Charlotte, Old Dominion, Middle Tennessee, WKU and FAU all have two wins – and that includes an 84-71 loss to the Hilltoppers on Jan. 8.
The Panthers are one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the league, making 10 per game, but WKU held them to just 3-of-11 shooting in the second half to come away with the victory in the first meeting. Tevin Brewer led FIU with 20 points in the loss and is the team's leading scorer at 15 points per game. The Hilltoppers had five players – Josh Anderson, Camron Justice, Dayvion McKnight, Luke Frampton and Jamarion Sharp – score in double figures in the first meeting this season.
"One thing about this league that's a little bit different maybe than playing Ole Miss, playing Louisville – some of those bigger teams – they may not have as many shooters on that court. A lot of times the four guys are bigger and stronger and maybe they're not as good of shooters," Stansbury said. "One thing about this league, it seems like basically most people play with four guards and everybody can shoot the basketball.
"We've been a team for a long stretch when we added Jamar in there that played a lot of zone, and then you get into league play a little bit and it becomes a little bit more difficult because there's more shooters on that floor, so we have to adjust again. I think, with our abilities in some of those perimeter spots, I think we're OK (at defending the 3). I don't think we're great, but I think we're OK."
Thursday's game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Saturday's will be broadcast on ESPN+.