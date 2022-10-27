Western Kentucky will be up against one of the top defenders in Conference USA on Saturday when it welcomes linebacker KD Davis and North Texas to Houchens-Smith Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. homecoming game.
Davis leads C-USA with 84 total tackles – he’s averaging 10.5 per game – but the Mean Green are allowing 34.5 points per game so far this season. The opponent scoring average ranks ninth of 11 teams in the league, as does its 471.6 yards allowed per game.
“On the defensive end, they’re going to make you earn those touchdowns,” WKU co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “They’re going to look like they’re going to give you something, and you might be able to take it here or there, here or there, but they’re going to make you earn it. They’re going to make you have to drive down the field, so you really hope for some explosive plays here and there.
“Again, the ability to run the football will help a whole lot, but sound defense – I’m not going to say assignment perfect, but always very, very assignment sound. They’re where they need to be when they need to be there. They get there fast. They present a good challenge of can we execute going all the way down the field? Can we stay mentally focused going down the field and scoring?”
Davis has become a household name to those around C-USA in recent years. The 6-foot, 229-pound senior from Ennis, Texas, is the anchor of the unit and currently ranks ninth nationally with his 84 total tackles. He is currently fourth among active players nationally in career tackles with 373 – the leader is Troy’s Carlton Martial, who WKU faced earlier this season – and is third in program history in both total tackles and solo tackles. He also has 13 sacks in his career and was a 2022 preseason All-American, after testing the transfer portal in the offseason and deciding to stay at North Texas.
“Really, really special player,” Arbuckle said. “Flies around, has a nose for the ball. He’s very seldom in the wrong spot. He can make you think he’s doing one thing and then does another. Super savvy, veteran player. Really, really good player.”
WKU’s offense still leads the league at 37.5 points per game, but has been held under 30 points in three of its past four games. The Hilltoppers were unable to take advantage of all the opportunities their defense provided with four turnovers in a 20-17 win over UAB last week, but WKU did what it needed to in order to come away with the win – including rushing for 224 yards while accumulating just 128 passing.
“They control the line of scrimmage well, they can rush the passer well. You know, for the most part, what they’re going to be, but they play the defense well, and that’s what can frustrate you sometimes, is you know what’s happening but can you execute,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “That’s what we’ve got to do offensively, is be able to execute what they give us.
“(Davis is) a good player, and I wouldn’t just say him, but they play well as a unit. I hate to say the term bend, don’t break, but they make you go the distance, they make you say, ‘Hey, we’re going to try to get you in a 10-, 12-play drive, and somewhere along the way you’ll screw it up or you’ll turn the ball over. That’s where we’d like to be a little more explosive and try to say, ‘Let’s try to get this ball down the field, have a six-, seven-play drive and try to score because it’s going to play in their favor if you get into those long drives.”
Saturday’s game will go a long way in determining who plays for the C-USA championship. WKU and North Texas are both tied for second in the league at 3-1 – both teams’ losses came at UTSA.
WKU is a 10-point favorite for Saturday’s game, which is set to be televised on Stadium.