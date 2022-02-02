Western Kentucky will have to do something it hasn't yet this season if it wants to snap its five-game losing streak – win on the road.
The Hilltoppers are 0-5 in true road games this season, and will travel to Charlotte for a 6 p.m. game Thursday at Halton Arena and a 6 p.m. game Saturday at Old Dominion.
"Don't take this the wrong way, but we're not going to play against that crowd. We've got to play against those people on that court, but it is a better environment," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury told reporters Wednesday.
"(Charlotte is) good at home. I think they're undefeated at home in the league, lost one early in the year against Davidson who's really good this year, but it's that team between the lines that's good."
WKU (10-11 overall, 2-6 Conference USA) has lost its last five games to drop below .500 on the season and to 2-6 in league play, and now sits near the bottom of the East Division standings. FIU – which WKU split the regular-season series with – is also 2-6 in league play, while Marshall is 1-7.
Charlotte (11-8, 4-3) and Old Dominion (8-12, 3-4) got a delayed start to C-USA play because of postponements, but sit in the middle of a fairly balanced East Division. Middle Tennessee and Florida Atlantic are the top two in the division at 5-2 and 5-3, respectively. The 49ers and Monarchs split their season series last week.
"The last four years we've been the top of this league and everybody's shooting for us every game, and now for the first time they see we're limping a little bit and want to try to take advantage of it," Stansbury said.
The Hilltoppers' focus now is on Charlotte as they try to return to winning ways, but WKU has struggled on the road this season – it's 0-5 in true road games with losses at Memphis, Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, FAU and FIU, and 1-2 in neutral-site games with losses to Minnesota and South Carolina and a win over Ole Miss. Charlotte is 8-1 in games at Halton Arena this season.
The 49ers are ninth in C-USA in scoring offense at 69.1 points per game and 12th in scoring defense at 71.5 points per game. Charlotte is led by Jahmir Young, a 6-foot-1 junior guard who's averaging 18.8 points per game this season – the third-best mark in C-USA behind only Marshall's Taevion Kinsey and UTEP's Souley Boum.
Austin Butler is the only other 49er averaging double-figure scoring, adding 11.9 points per game. Clye Trapp, Robert Braswell IV and Aly Khalifa all contribute over seven points a night.
"They play a different kind of style," Stansbury said. "Their style is a control it in the halfcourt offense, five out – that five-out offense – and they're going to grind and they like to keep it in the low 60s if they can. They're a really good team."
WKU's opponents have had success shooting the 3 during WKU's losing streak – in each of WKU's conference losses, its opponent has fired at least 33.3% from beyond the arc – and it's coming off a loss to Middle Tennessee in which the Blue Raiders went 15-of-26 from 3-point range. Charlotte averages 7.7 makes per game and Old Dominion 4.5, and the two shoot 35.6% and 30% from 3, respectively.
"It's been an emphasis for sure. It's been talked about a bunch," Stansbury said. "You can point to one thing this league doesn't do a lot, not many teams consistently – Old Dominion will be a little bit different – they don't throw it to the block a lot. Most of these teams are spread it out. ... In turn, you've got four guys on a lot of teams that shoot that basketball. Sometimes when they're spread out, it's a little harder for (Jamarion Sharp) to get out there on some screens, but there's no question we've got to find a way to take one more shot away. If we can take two more away, it's really good."
The Hilltoppers are 21-12 all-time against Charlotte and 21-22 against the Monarchs.
WKU is scheduled to follow this week's road swing with a home game against FAU on Thursday.