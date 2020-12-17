Western Kentucky will get its third shot at a Power Five team in eight games to start the season.
The Hilltoppers fell to West Virginia in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic final in Sioux Falls, S.D., and at Louisville earlier this season, and will head to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama at Coleman Coliseum on Saturday in a 1 p.m. game.
“They’re a tough SEC team and we know what we’re going to,” WKU senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth said. “We know if we’re not focused, then things can turn out bad. We’re going to be focused and ready to play.”
The game was the latest addition to WKU’s (5-2) schedule. The vacancy was created when games against Prairie View A&M and Little Rock scheduled to be played in Louisville were canceled. The Hilltoppers added a game last week against Gardner-Webb, which they held on to win 86-84, and announced the game against Alabama (4-2) on Monday, a day after knocking off Rhode Island at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Crimson Tide were originally scheduled to play Houston on Saturday.
“We could have got another game, a lesser kind of game. We could have played a smaller team, an NAIA team, a Division II team, which a lot of teams do, but we didn’t want to do that. We wanted the opportunity to play a good, quality team on a big stage,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “(Director of basketball operations) Talvis (Franklin) has been working trying to schedule Alabama for three or four years. ... We needed a game, they needed a game, and I think it’s a good, quality game for both programs.”
Charles Bassey and Hollingsworth have each averaged 16.4 points through the team’s first seven games – Bassey adds 11.3 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game – and Josh Anderson, Luke Frampton, Dayvion McKnight and Jordan Rawls are each averaging over six points per game.
Saturday will mark WKU’s second true road game this season. The first – at Louisville – was the team’s worst performance of the season, and the Hilltoppers know they’ll have to try to create their own energy in a limited-capacity Coleman Coliseum – there were only 2,055 in the 14,474-capacity stadium Tuesday’s in the Tide’s game against Furman.
“That’s really what it comes down to – the team, the bench, the players playing – we have to bring our own energy and rally our own troops, and that’s what it comes down to,” Frampton said. “It’s different playing without fans, but you practice how you play, so it’s been good so far. It’s a little change, but you get used to it.”
Alabama’s two losses were to Stanford and Clemson, and Tuesday’s game was won only because of a strong second half. The Tide were down 47-37 at the break, but outscored Furman 46-33 in the second half. Stansbury points to two things that were the difference – offensive rebounding and a new lineup. Alabama won the rebounding battle 49-28, including 21 Crimson Tide offensive rebounds that resulted in a 24-3 advantage in second-chance points. Alabama played James Rojas – he finished with 11 points and seven rebounds – 20 minutes, more than his average that is now at 16.3 per game, and moved Herbert Jones from the power forward spot to the point guard position, Stansbury said.
The 6-foot-8 Jones leads the team with 13.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. John Petty Jr., Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly also average double-digit scoring. Stansbury says Alabama is good in transition, and that the Tide likes to spread the floor and shoot 3-pointers – they’re averaging over 30 attempts per game and shooting 29.7%. Stansbury points to an 88-71 win over Providence, where Alabama went 8 of 12 from deep in the second half.
“I think they’re second in the country in time of possession. I think 14 seconds – every 14 seconds they’re firing it up,” Stansbury said. “When Shackelford or Petty, Quinerly, Jones, their centers (Alex) Reese or (Jordan) Bruner, when those guys are making 3s, they’re very difficult to beat because, in 40 minutes, they’re going to take chances in 40 minutes not shooting it very well but making enough of them to beat you.
“They’re not easy to defend and their five guys are going to be away from the basket. They’re not going to throw it to the block a lot. They’re going to drive it in there a bunch because they keep that floor spread, but all three of their fives, whether it’s Bruner, whether it’s Reese, whether it’s Rojas – all those guys have the ability to shoot the 3-point ball.”
WKU’s opponents have shot 44.7% from 3-point range this season.
The Hilltoppers have one more nonconference game scheduled after Saturday before heading to Charlotte for games Jan. 1 and 2 to open Conference USA play. WKU is scheduled to host Tennessee Tech on Tuesday.
WESTERN KENTUCKY (5-2) AT ALABAMA (4-2)
1 p.m., Saturday, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Probable starters
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, sr. (16.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Kenny Cooper, g, 6-0, r-sr. (3.3 ppg, 2.6 apg); Charles Bassey, c, 6-11, jr. (16.4 ppg, 11.3 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-sr. (5.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg); Josh Anderson, g, 6-6, sr. (9.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg)
ALABAMA
Herbert Jones, f/g, 6-8, sr. (13.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg); Jordan Bruner, f, 6-10, gr. (5.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg); Jaden Shackelford, g, 6-3, so. (12.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg); Jahvon Quinerly, g, 6-1, so. (11.8 ppg, 2.8 apg); John Petty Jr, g, 6-5, sr. (12.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg).
Television
ESPNU
Radio
Hilltopper Sports Network
Coaches
Nate Oats (20-17, second year; 116-60 overall), Alabama; Rick Stansbury (87-54, fifth year; 380-220 overall), WKU.
Series record
Alabama leads the series 2-0 (The Crimson Tide won the last meeting 79-72 on Nov. 24, 1989 in San Juan, Puerto Rico).
Last time out
Western Kentucky beat Rhode Island 68-65 at home on Sunday; Alabama beat Furman 83-80 at home on Tuesday.{&end}
