Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton talks Monday about his team's upcoming game at UTSA.
Like in each of Tyson Helton’s previous seasons as Western Kentucky’s head coach, the Hilltoppers are focused on the full body of work.
That’s why WKU has put Saturday’s 34-27 nonconference loss to Troy at Houchens-Smith Stadium behind them, and are turning the focus back to Conference USA play with a trip to San Antonio, Texas, to face UTSA on Saturday at the Alamodome.
“We take it one game at a time and we talk about the full body of work. Just focus on each game in itself and have a short memory. You’ve got to have a short memory when you win and lose,” Helton said Monday at his weekly news conference. “You get a great win against FIU, put up a lot of points. You come back and play a really good Troy team and take a tough loss. We’ve got to turn the page very quickly and our guys do a good job of that.
“Obviously as you go through the season, the schedule doesn’t get any easier from here on out. Troy is a good football team, UTSA, you’ve got to go to Middle Tennessee, gonna come home and play UAB. That’s what college football is all about. You want to play in those games, you want to have those quality, tough opponents and try to get those big wins. We just focus one game at a time and at the end of the season you hope you look up and your full body of work is something you’re proud of.”
The Hilltoppers (3-2 overall, 1-0 C-USA) bounced back from a disappointing loss at Indiana with a 73-0 shellacking of FIU in the conference opener for both teams, before getting nipped by Troy on Saturday.
But the Hilltoppers are now turning their sights to the next game – UTSA.
“UTSA week. Back in conference play. Really excited,” Helton said. “Going on the road against a really good UTSA team – probably the most talented team in our conference. They’re doing a great job averaging 500 yards a game and picking up right where they left off last year. … It’s going to be a very challenging game, but a game we look forward to. It should be a good matchup.”
The Roadrunners entered 2022 with high expectations after breaking into the top 25 last year and winning the C-USA championship – UTSA held off WKU 49-41 in front of 41,148 at the Alamodome in the final.
UTSA – playing its final season in C-USA before moving to the American Athletic Conference along with five others – was picked to repeat as champion in the league’s preseason predicted order of finish, ahead of UAB and WKU.
The Roadrunners are off to a 3-2 start and are coming off a 45-30 win at Middle Tennessee on Thursday in their C-USA opener. UTSA’s two losses were to Houston in triple overtime and to Texas after entering halftime tied at 17 with the Longhorns – both teams were ranked at the time of their meetings.
Last year’s championship was the second meeting of the season between the two – UTSA also held on for a 52-46 win over the Hilltoppers last year in Bowling Green. The 2021 regular-season game marked the fourth straight loss for WKU, but the Hilltoppers rallied to win seven straight games against C-USA foes to claim the East Division crown and get the rematch with the Roadrunners.
The loss in last year’s final isn’t motivation for WKU’s fourth-year head coach, however. The Hilltoppers are instead trying to have a “short memory” from last week and focus on Saturday’s 5 p.m. meeting with the Roadrunners.
“Not for me,” he said. “We all get ready in our own way. Every game’s a new game, every season’s a new season. There will be a lot of familiar faces out there that were in that game for sure. I do like the comfort level that I think both teams have. It’s a challenging game for both teams in a sense, but we’ve seen each other, we know each other, we have respect for each other, so that kind of makes it fun, too. For me, every game is a new thing for me. I don’t really focus on that.”{&end}
