Western Kentucky has moved the ball and put points on the board through its first two games, but that has primarily been done through the air.
The Hilltoppers now want to get better running the ball as they prepare for Saturday's 7 p.m. game against Indiana at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
"I think we've got to get better running the football, first and foremost," WKU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said after Tuesday's practice. "Clearly we've been throwing it around and that's good and all, but we've got to be able to run the football better and more effectively. That was another focus this last week."
WKU's offense has passed for an FBS-leading 456.5 yards per game in its 1-1 start, which featured a 59-21 blowout of FCS UT Martin and a near-comeback at Army. It's come mainly behind the arm of Houston Baptist transfer quarterback Bailey Zappe – Carson Baker completed a 54-yard touchdown against the Skyhawks in the only other pass WKU has attempted this season – and a deep room of receivers led by Jerreth Sterns, another HBU transfer who has 16 receptions for 278 yards and four touchdowns.
But the ground attack has been another story.
WKU currently ranks 126th out of 130 teams with 75.5 yards rushing per game. It rushed for 109 yards on 25 attempts in the win over the Skyhawks, but just 42 yards on 19 carries against Army – the Black Knights currently rank 13th nationally with just 68.7 yards rushing allowed per game, after finishing 18th in the category last season with 114.6 yards rushing allowed per game. The Hilltoppers were 102nd of 127 teams to play last season in rushing yards at 126 per game.
Rushing has accounted for 36.7% of the team's plays this fall and 14.2% of its total yardage. Zappe is credited with 10 rushing attempts – the second most on the team.
North Dakota State transfer Adam Cofield has rushed the ball a team-high 13 times for 42 yards, but had just three carries against Army after 10 in the opening game, where he recorded 40 of his yards rushing. True freshman walk-on Kye Robichaux led the team that game with 44 yards rushing on nine attempts, but he did not get a carry against the Black Knights. Noah Whittington – who did not play in the opener – had a team-high 33 yards on eight carries against Army. The only other running back to carry the ball this season for WKU is Jakairi Moses, who had two carries for nine yards against UT Martin.
"We're going to kind of play the hot hand," Kittley said. "At the end of the day, we're going to play who's kind of hot and at the end of the day, we just weren't running the ball very effectively (against Army). It's my nature, especially if we get down early, I'm going to throw the ball. That's just how the game kind of went for us there.
" ... I believe in all those guys – Noah, Kye, all those running backs back there. I believe in them all and they all have talents we can use back there. We're just going to ride the hot hand at running back."
Indiana is currently 49th nationally in rushing defense, allowing 113.7 yards per game in its 1-2 start. The Hoosiers, which entered the year ranked 17th in the country, have losses against Iowa and Cincinnati so far – teams that are currently ranked fifth and eighth, respectively.
Despite its lack of productivity so far on the ground, WKU is confident in the players it has in the running backs room.
"Cofield's an excellent running back, we've seen Jakairi on The Hill, we've seen Noah in spurts, we've seen C.J. (Jones), Robichaux we've seen in spurts," WKU offensive tackle Mason Brooks said. "It's there, and I think some plays have just been a block away or an assignment away from busting. I just think we need a breakthrough week where it's like 'boom' and everyone's hitting their assignments, and I'm telling y'all, when it rolls, this running back room is going to roll."