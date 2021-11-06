Western Kentucky beat Middle Tennessee at its own game Saturday.
The Blue Raiders entered as the nation's leader in turnovers gained and turnover margin, but it was the Hilltopper defense getting the ball back in its offense's hands. WKU forced four first-half turnovers and seven on the afternoon to beat Middle Tennessee 48-21 in a "100 Miles of Hate" rivalry game at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
"That was all the difference. We kind of flipped the script on them," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "Going into this game, that's all we talked about all week, is they're leading the country in creating turnovers. We go out there and I think we got seven, so that was a fantastic job by our defense. Really, it was easy offensively most of the night just because of where ball position was on the field."
The win was the fourth straight for the Hilltoppers (5-4 overall, 4-1 Conference USA), and the third straight in the series with Middle Tennessee (4-5, 2-3). The win pushed WKU over .500 for the first time since winning its opener against UT Martin on Sept. 2 -- the Hilltoppers lost four straight games amid a tough nonconference schedule and a nonconference opener against unbeaten UTSA -- and WKU remains tied for first in the East Division standings after Saturday's action.
During the current winning streak, the Hilltopper defense has improved, and on Saturday, it did more than limit Middle Tennessee's offense -- WKU's defense helped its offense put points on the board.
WKU's defense got off to a rocky start in which Middle Tennessee went 75 yards down the field on the game's first possession, capped off by a 45-yard touchdown pass to D.J. England-Chisolm from Nicholas Vattiato -- the starter in place of Chase Cunningham, who sustained a season-ending injury the week prior.
But after that, it shined.
The Hilltoppers picked off four first-half passes from Vattiato -- two of which came from Beanie Bishop -- helping WKU to 21 of the team's 31 first-half points. It limited the Blue Raiders to under 200 yards through two quarters, including just 41 rushing. The Hilltoppers added three more turnovers in the second half -- two interceptions and a fumble recovery -- to help pull away with a stretch of 27 straight points that started late in the second quarter.
"All year, honestly, we've been working on just getting the ball to the offense," WKU defensive tackle Jeremy Darvin said. "We know what our offense can do and we know what style of defense we play here as well. That's just a big stressor from spring ball all the way to the season, and just to see that get carried over into the game and turning it into seven of them -- it was just crazy."
WKU's offense -- which didn't turn the ball over in the game -- finished with 352 yards, with 281 coming through the air from Bailey Zappe on 29-of-50 passing. He rushed for a touchdown and threw four touchdown passes to three different receivers, including two to Daewood Davis. Jerreth Sterns led all receivers with 110 yards on 11 receptions, and Sterns broke Taywan Taylor's single-season receptions record when he passed Taylor's 98 that came in 2016. Sterns is the first player in WKU history with over 100 receptions in a season.
"It helps us out a lot, especially when they get the turnovers on the short field, get the ball on our 30 and 40 and kind of helping us not have those long 80-yard drives, 70-yard drives," Zappe said. "To be able to watch that on the sideline, to be able to watch our defense dominate like that, is awesome to watch and it's awesome to see from them."
After WKU answered Middle Tennessee's opening series with a 68-yard scoring drive capped off by a 17-yard pass from Bailey Zappe to Daewood Davis to even the score 7-7, WKU's defense forced two three-and-outs and picked off two passes to help take a 21-7 lead into the second quarter.
Kahlef Hailassie intercepted Vattiano and returned it 13 yards to the Middle Tennessee 19-yard line to set up a 5-yard touchdown pass from Zappe to Malachi Corley to make it 14-7 with 6:09 left in the opening period, and Beanie Bishop picked off Vattiano two possessions later and returned it 43 yards to the end zone to make it a two-possession WKU lead.
"I think it's just going in with proper preparation," Bishop said. "Just practicing the same way every day, working hard, staying humble and just trying to do the things I'm supposed to do and being where I'm supposed to be. God blessed me and put me in those situations to show what I'm capable of, and once I got the ball just show how much of an athlete I am."
Middle Tennessee got back in the game with a 36-yard pass from Vattiano to Yusuf Ali with just over 9 minutes left in the second quarter, but WKU made it a two-possession game again with a 35-yard field goal from Brayden Narveson.
Bishop recorded his second interception of the game and WKU's fourth on Middle Tennessee's ensuing possession with the help of pressure from Darvin, who recorded a sack on the play prior. Bishop returned the pick 29 yards to the Middle Tennessee 10 to set up a 10-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Tinsley to make it 31-14 -- a score that held until halftime.
WKU extended its lead out of the break with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Zappe to Davis, and after getting the ball back in Middle Tennessee territory with a fumble recovery from Jaden Hunter -- who also had a first-half interception -- Zappe ran the ball in from 8 yards out to make it a 45-14 game.
Demetrius Cain picked off Middle Tennessee quarterback Mike DiLiello on its next possession, which set up a 43-yard field goal from Narveson. Davion Williams added an interception on the Blue Raiders' ensuing possession.
"I think it was more of a defensive domination night," Helton said. "Seven turnovers is outstanding. Offensively, where we were getting the ball it was, 'Just don't screw it up.' You go out there and you're going to score points if you don't screw it up.
"It made it a very easy night for us offensively and that's what you want to have at the end of the day. If you ask me, 'Hey, what is the perfect game?' It's hey, the defense goes out there and totally dominates and makes it easy on your offense."
Middle Tennessee added a 5-yard touchdown run from Frank Peasant early in the fourth, but WKU's lead was too much to overcome and the Hilltoppers picked up their fourth straight win.
Vattiato finished with 205 yards on 24-of-41 passing with two touchdowns and five interceptions, while DiLiello had 21 yards on 3-of-5 passing with a pick. Peasant had 78 yards rushing and a touchdown on 18 carries. The Blue Raiders are scheduled to travel to FIU next Saturday.
WKU is scheduled to travel to Rice next weekend for a 1 p.m. game.