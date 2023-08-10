New Orleans Bowl Football

Western Kentucky defensive back Upton Stout celebrates breaking up a pass against South Alabama during the first half of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21 in New Orleans.

 Matthew Hinton/AP

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association released the prestigious Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List on Thursday, and Western Kentucky’s Upton Stout was recognized as one of the nation’s best defensive backs.