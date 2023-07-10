sports_wkuvolleyball111817_05
Western Kentucky’s Alyssa Cavanaugh (center) goes for a kill during a 2017 Conference USA Tournament match against Charlotte at E.A. Diddle Arena. 

 Daily News File

Former Western Kentucky volleyball star Alyssa Cavanaugh will be inducted to the Conference USA Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2023, commissioner Judy McLeod announced Monday.

