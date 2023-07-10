Former Western Kentucky volleyball star Alyssa Cavanaugh will be inducted to the Conference USA Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2023, commissioner Judy McLeod announced Monday.
Cavanaugh becomes the first WKU student-athlete to be inducted into C-USA's Hall of Fame, and just the third volleyball student-athlete in this the fifth class of Hall of Famers.
Cavanaugh played for WKU from 2014-17, earning four AVCA All-America honors, including the first-team nomination for the Tops. She was also the 2017 AVCA South Region Player of the Year, the only non-Power Five student-athlete to receive the Region Award.
"So grateful that Conference USA has chosen Alyssa to be the newest Hall of Fame inductee," WKU volleyball coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. "She was a young woman who left an indelible mark on Conference USA, Western Kentucky University, and all of Division I volleyball."
Cavanaugh's extensive list of accolades includes Conference USA's Michael L. Slive Female Athlete of the Year (2017-18), four-time C-USA first team All-Conference, two-time C-USA Player of the Year (2016 & 2017), first WKU player to earn three All-America honors in a single season (2016: AVCA, VolleyballMag.com, PrepVolleyball.com), and C-USA Freshman of the Year (2014).
She ranks third in WKU volleyball history with 1,816 career kills and fourth all-time with 3.78 kills per set across her career. In total, she played in 139 matches as a Hilltopper and appeared in 481 sets.
She racked up 123 wins against just 17 losses – playing in every match but one across four years – and was a part of the program's first class to appear in the NCAA Tournament every year of their career.
Cavanaugh, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter from Louisville, graduated from WKU in May 2018 with a degree in recreation administration. She was a regular on the WKU Dean's List and C-USA Commissioner's Honor Roll for her work in the classroom.
Following her graduation from WKU, Cavanaugh traveled overseas and competed in a professional tryout before being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on Sept. 5, 2018. She received a successful bone marrow transplant from her father, Eric, on Feb. 19, 2019. After complications from treatment, Alyssa passed away on Dec. 25, 2020.
In 2021, C-USA announced the renaming of volleyball's conference player of year award – to the Alyssa Cavanaugh Player of the Year.
"She was a larger-than-life competitor, but the thing that I am most proud of is the growth she made as a young woman during her four-year college career," Hudson said. "She will not soon be forgotten, and this honor is a symbol of the impact that she had during her collegiate career."
– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.