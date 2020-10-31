Western Kentucky's Emerson Wells earned Third Team All-Conference USA honors as WKU closed out its season Saturday at the C-USA Championships in Hoover, Ala.
Wells placed 21st on the men’s side with a time of 25 minutes, 13.81 seconds, making him WKU’s first all-conference honoree since 2016 while also giving him the Hilltoppers’ top individual time in a conference championship since 2014.
As a whole, the men’s team finished sixth out of 11 schools in the 8K, while the women’s squad placed 11th out of 12 teams in the 6K. The finishes marked the men’s best placement in the C-USA Championships since 2017 and the women’s best finish since 2016.
“Today we had some bright spots individually from our top three on both the men’s and women’s team,” WKU cross country coach Brooks LeCompte said in a news release. “Unfortunately, depth is the name of the game and we aren’t quite there yet.
“While both teams did move up one place from last year, we definitely know we are capable of more. These student-athletes will move forward to track season stronger than ever and we will build on that fitness. We are one or two recruiting classes away from being in the top half of the conference, so the future is promising.”
Along with Wells, both Clint Sherman and Dedrick Troxell earned top-25 finishes on the men’s side. Sherman placed 22nd with a PR of 25:17.12, while Troxell recorded a PR of his own with a time of 25:18.52 to finish 23rd.
Other finishers for the Tops were Will Perrone (48th, 26:41.19), Jacob Skillman (51st, 26:52.83) and Steven Votaw (68th, 28:41.89).
On the women’s side, two runners earned top-40 finishes, while four runners recorded PRs in the meet. Rory O’Connor led the team with a PR of 23:04.45 to place 36th and was followed closely behind by Savannah Heckman, who recorded a PR of 23:05.59 to finish 37th. Jenna Vaughn and Carley Maskos also logged PR in the race.
Other finishers for the Lady Tops were Lucy Rutherford (59th, 24:02.46), Zoe Manning (69th, 24:43.02), Vaughn (71st, 24:44.01), Haley Webb (72nd, 24:51.69) and Maskos (75th, 25:03.38).
