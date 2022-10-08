Western Kentucky University Head Coach Rick Stansbury speaks about the upcoming season, the talent and character of each player on his team and the season schedule of games at a news conference in the Paul Just Media Center at E. A. Diddle Arena on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky’s future men’s basketball schedule got a little more electric Friday.
The Hilltoppers and Wichita State announced a two-game, home-and-home agreement to play during the 2023-34 and 2024-25 seasons.
The Shockers will host the first meeting at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan., and the 2024-25 meeting will be played at E.A. Diddle Arena. Dates have not been set for the meetings.
WKU is 3-2 all-time against Wichita State, but the Shockers have won the last two meetings, including a 66-49 decision in the last meeting during the 2013 season and an 85-81 win during the 2005 NIT. The only time the Shockers have played in Bowling Green was in 1941 in the first meeting – a 36-9 WKU win.
Wichita State has made eight NCAA Tournament appearances since 2012.
The Hilltoppers were scheduled to play a $90,000 buy game at Wichita State during the 2020-21 season, but it was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two games add to an already growing future nonconference schedule for WKU.
In the upcoming season, WKU’s nonconference schedule is highlighted by a trip to the Cayman Islands Classic and with road games at Power Five programs Louisville and South Carolina.
The South Carolina game is the start of a three-game series between the two programs, with the second scheduled to be played at E.A. Diddle Arena in the 2023-24 season. The Hilltoppers and Gamecocks also met last season at the Asheville Championship.
WKU and Murray State will also begin a four-game series that begins in the 2023-24 season. The series will start at the CFSB Center in Murray, before coming to E.A. Diddle Arena for the 2024-25 season. The 2025-26 meeting will take place in Murray and the final game of the series in 2026-27 is scheduled to be played in Bowling Green.
Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky are scheduled to have return games at E.A. Diddle Arena next year, and the Hilltoppers also will have to travel to Wright State and Buffalo to finish out those series.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the 2022-23 regular season with a trip to Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 10, after exhibitions Nov. 2 against University of Montevallo and Nov. 5 against Georgetown College at E.A. Diddle Arena.
