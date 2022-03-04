Western Kentucky's softball team extended its program-record 12-game win streak across four weekends with Friday's 4-0 win over Samford before suffering a 2-0 loss to Ole Miss to ultimately split the day in Oxford, Miss.
The Hilltoppers now sit at 14-2 on the 2022 campaign and the opening day of the Ole Miss Classic.
"We came out of the gate hot today to win our 12th straight," WKU head coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. "We played all parts of the game well with Sanders and Ridge leading the offense. Katie (Gardner) threw well and we played big behind her. In game two, Nunn threw well and our defense played well behind her. We had some quality at-bats, but we just weren't able to string them together. I was proud of the fight of the team today."
WKU continues to add to its best start in program history through 16 games. Additionally, 12 consecutive wins gives the 2022 Hilltopper squad sole possession of the program's longest win streak, passing the 2019 and 2013 teams for the mark.
WKU stayed hot to open the Ole Miss Classic with its second shutout win of the season. The Hilltoppers downed Samford in a 4-0 decision – marking the third-straight win over the Bulldogs.
Gardner earned the start in the circle and worked into the seventh inning before Nunn came in for the final three outs of the win. Gardner improves to 3-0 on the season as she struck out five batters, allowed just four hits and walked two batters. Nunn allowed just one hit in her relief appearance. The fifth-year pitcher now sits at 59 career relief appearances, inching closer to the program record of 67.
The Hilltoppers struck for a solo run in each of the second, third, fifth and seventh innings.
A single down the right-field line by Randi Drinnon would drive in Brylee Hage for what was ultimately the deciding run in the top of the second.
Taylor Sanders drove in a run in the top of the third with a base hit and then another in the top of the seventh with a double for her fourth hit of the game. The outing marks Sanders' first four-hit game of her career and brought her hitting streak to 13-straight games.
Jordan Ridge added a career-best effort as well, registering the first three-hit game of her career. Ridge drove in Sanders in the top of the fifth, giving WKU a 3-0 lead.
TJ Webster added a multi-hit outing as well, finishing 2-for-4 at the plate.
Nunn picked up where she left off in the day's opener, working three scoreless innings against Ole Miss allowing just two hits to that point. Ole Miss struck first in the nightcap, connecting for a one-out solo home run in the bottom of the fourth for a 1-0 lead.
The hosts doubled their lead in the next trip to the plate with another solo home run for the 2-0 margin.
Nunn took the loss, moving to 7-2 on the season. She finished with a line of 6.0 innings pitched, six hits, two runs, one walk and two strikeouts. Nunn has now worked five complete games this season.
WKU was set to face Samford and Ole Miss again Saturday.