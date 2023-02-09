Middle Tennessee did its darnedest to make history repeat itself against Western Kentucky in Thursday's Conference USA men's basketball matchup at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Blue Raiders had won the first regular-season matchup between the longtime rivals with a stunning display of shooting in the second half to rally back from a double-digit deficit to for the win on Dec. 31 in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
They tried it again Thursday, erasing a 16-point deficit in the second half to take the lead with 3:31 to go. This time, though, the Hilltoppers would not yield. WKU responded with a crucial 6-0 run, then weathered a few more 3-pointers with enough answers on offense to claim a 93-89 victory.
The victory is the third straight for WKU (14-11 overall, 6-8 C-USA), matching the team's longest winning streak in conference play this season.
"I'm awful proud of our guys, the way they responded," Hilltoppers coach Rick Stansbury said. "The first half we were really good, up 10 – I think we were shooting 68%. Had a few turnovers, we gave up I think six points off some turnovers the first half. I thought it was really important to come out, win those first four minutes. We won those first two minutes and I think we were up 16, at the four-minute mark I think it was back to 13 so we won the first four minutes.
"But at the point, Middle didn't go away. Give them some credit, they jumped up and made some plays. We had a little stretch there where we didn't score for six or seven possessions there and they scored and got back in it, took that lead. But again, that's why you play 40 minutes. You don't play 30 or 20, you play 40. And through 40 minutes, our will had to be stronger than their will."
WKU burst out to a quick lead against MTSU (15-10, 8-6 C-USA), with eight different Hilltoppers hitting their first field-goal attempt in the first half. Junior guard Dayvion McKnight was particularly lethal, pouring in 21 first-half points on 6-of-8 shooting and a 9-for-9 effort from the free-throw line as the Tops built a 49-39 halftime lead. WKU shot a stellar 63% from the field in the first half.
Middle still had their margin down to four at 37-33 after three WKU turnovers in the span of less than two minutes sparked a 6-0 run by MTSU, but the Blue Raiders got called for a pair of technical fouls and a flop in a 31-second meltdown that allowed McKnight to sink five free throws.
The Tops kept pushing forward early in the second half, twice grabbing a lead of as many as 16 points. In less than eight minutes, the Blue Raiders wiped that lead away with a 25-8 run capped by a DeAndre Dishman made free throw that gave his team its first lead of the game at 79-78 with 3:31 to play.
MTSU maintained that edge for just 19 seconds before Dontaie Allen's two made free throws helped the Tops reclaim the lead.
It was still a near thing, thanks to another ridiculous second-half shooting performance by the Blue Raiders. In the Dec. 31 game, MTSU rebounded from a dreadful 1-for-13 effort from 3-point range in the first half that helped the Tops build an eight-point halftime lead by hitting a scorching 7-of-9 on 3s in the second half to rally for a 65-60 win.
The Blue Raiders were nearly as good again Thursday, sinking 8-of-12 (67%) from 3-point range over the final 20 minutes.
Teafale Lenard's 3 got MTSU back within two at 84-82 with 1:45 to go, but WKU's Emmanuel Akot provided a huge bucket on the other end with a jumper in the paint, then Dontaie Allen's defense altered Lenard's layup try enough for a miss, which led to a WKU rebound and two made free throws by Jairus Hamilton when he was fouled on the ensuing fast break.
"When McKnight has that little mid-range jumper going, he's hard to contain – he had it going," Stansbury said. "I thought Eman (Akot) was huge that second half, kept getting in that post. Everybody made big plays."
McKnight finished with a game-high 33 points, including a perfect 13-of-13 on free throws. That was part of a larger trend for the Tops, who sank 27-of-29 from the free-throw line – MTSU only attempted 14 free throws, hitting nine.
"I felt like this time we stayed together as a team, you know," McKnight said. "When we went down there and they took the lead, it felt like we all separated, and we didn't play together as a team. So tonight, I felt like we stuck together the whole game, all 40 minutes; and came out on top."
Akot tallied 13 points and four assists, Dontaie Allen had 12 – including three 3-pointers – and Jamarion Sharp finished with 11 points and five blocks.
Eli Lawrence had 21 points and Elias King added 20 for the Blue Raiders, who had a two-game winning streak snapped with the loss.
WKU gets a break with no Saturday game before hitting the road to play at Charlotte next Thursday. Game time is 6 p.m. CT.