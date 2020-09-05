Western Kentucky didn't lose many pieces of its defense from last season, and return nine starters on that side of the ball.
One key member will surely be missed, however, both for what he did on the field and in a leadership role.
The Hilltoppers won't have Ta'Corian Darden in the secondary this fall, but with a strong core of experienced defensive backs returning, defensive coordinator Clayton White is confident WKU will be able to continue the same level of success it saw last season.
"Coco was a big part of our defense – big part of our football team just from a spirit standpoint and his ability to cultivate the discipline of this football team and this defense," White said Friday in a Zoom conference. " ... Guys are trying to be great leaders, and trying to replace Coco is going to be hard, but it's almost like they have to do it their own way."
Darden made his impact felt as the team's nickelback for three years, and became the sixth Hilltopper in the program's FBS era to reach 200 career tackles, which included 35 last year, and was the sixth WKU player in the FBS era to have six career interceptions.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Russellville native played a key role in WKU's SERVPRO First Responder Bowl victory over Western Michigan. Darden had four pass breakups, including two in the end zone to prevent touchdowns, and another came on fourth down and led to the Hilltoppers' eventual game-winning drive.
"When you lose a guy like Coco – a guy that's flying around the field, and he wasn't the biggest guy, he just had a lot of heart and a lot of fight – it's hard to replace that sometimes," senior cornerback Dionte Ruffin said Friday in a Zoom conference. "With my teammates, I'm sure somebody's going to fill in and take over, and maybe even do better, but that's all I'm really hoping, that we can fill in that spot."
WKU has seven senior defensive backs on the roster in Devon Key, Trae Meadows, Roger Cray, Ruffin, Omari Alexander, Antwon Kincade and Anthony Polite, and the Hilltoppers are entering the fourth year with White as the team's defensive coordinator.
Cray said Friday in a Zoom conference, in addition to those players, he's expecting redshirt sophomore Beanie Bishop and redshirt junior Dominique Bradshaw to potentially be players to watch. Bishop appeared in all 13 games in last year's 9-4 season with 17 tackles and one pass breakup, and Bradshaw comes to WKU after helping lead Navarro College to the 2019 Southwest Junior College Football Conference title.
"Coco was one of the players you want on your team," Cray said. "He makes all the plays he's supposed to make, but we've got guys behind him that are great. We're stacked at every position for sure. We're confident."
For Ruffin, moving on from having Darden's leadership and discipline on the field starts with communication and chemistry. White has preached attention to detail for his defensive unit throughout the summer and fall to try to improve upon last year's Conference USA-best 20.1 points allowed per game, and the Hilltoppers are trying to perfect things before the Sept. 12 season opener at Louisville.
"When guys see us all out there working collectively as a unit, they see that and they just want to get on board and we're trying to bring them up," Ruffin said. "The young guys, we're teaching them day in and day out, and we just try to stay together as much as we can so that the younger guys know that it's more of a brothership than just a team."
Ruffin started all 13 games at cornerback last year with 25 tackles, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Meadows also started each game at cornerback, recording 30 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception. Safeties Devon Key and Antwon Kincade started 13 and 12 games in 2019, respectively, and A.J. Brathwaite Jr. got a start in the team's opener against Central Arkansas for Kincade, who was injured but still played.
The Hilltoppers were also without Cray to start last year. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior from Lake City, Fla., missed the first six games due to an injury he suffered in camp. Cray played in the final seven games, and enters the season saying he's bigger, stronger, faster and that he's feeling "better than I ever did."
He came back in the 30-14 victory over Charlotte on Oct. 19 and had an interception. He finished the year with two picks, 10 tackles and 10 pass breakups, including two in the bowl victory. In WKU's first fall scrimmage on Aug. 29, White said Cray probably had the best defensive day with two third-down pass breakups.
"In a 4-2-5 defense, covering is one of the most important things and Roger Cray can do that," White said. "Obviously we missed that. We were down a cover guy.
"Now going into the season, God willing we make it to that game with the same amount of people and we have our cover guys out there on the field covering fast guys. Fast guys are supposed to cover fast guys, and Cray is one of those guys. We feel like just having him back and starting the season with him hopefully with the way things are going, I think that's just a positive for the Tops."
WKU's passing defense ranked 28th nationally in 2019, surrendering 199.9 yards per game, and its rushing defense was 34th, allowing 135.5 yards per game. The Hilltoppers' total defense was 24th nationally (335.5 yards allowed per game), its red zone defense was 19th (75.8%), its first down defense was 15th (224), its third-down conversion defense was seventh (29.7%) and it ranked 46th with 11 interceptions.
The Hilltoppers know they'll miss having Darden's leadership, but believe the pieces are in place to try to improve upon those numbers.
"The good thing about our defense is that – Coco was definitely the one from a discipline standpoint – all of these guys were doing the same thing they're doing now," White said. "For Antwon Kincade, for Devon Key, for Trae Meadows, (defensive end) Juwuan (Jones), (defensive tackle Jeremy) Darvin – those guys were doing their job last year. They know we're missing Coco from that standpoint, but they all feel like they bring a leadership their own way."
