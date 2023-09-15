Davion Ervin-Poindexter knows better than most the challenge Western Kentucky’s football team faces heading into Saturday’s trip to Ohio Stadium to face No. 6 Ohio State.
Ervin-Poindexter has played in the famed “Horseshoe” as part of an unranked Indiana squad that pushed the then-No. 3 ranked Buckeyes in a 42-35 loss that saw Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. pass for nearly 500 yards and five touchdowns.
Now in his second season as a first-string running back for the Hilltoppers, Ervin-Poindexter sees the same potential to pull off a stunning upset with a high-powered offense led by veteran quarterback Austin Reed.
“When you’ve got a good quarterback, you know you’ve always got a chance,” Ervin-Poindexter said. “And that’s what we’ve got here. We’ve got Austin, a good quarterback and a quarterback we’ve got a lot of faith in who has a lot of experience in winning ballgames.”
WKU (2-0) enters Saturday’s matchup in Columbus, Ohio, as a prohibitive four-touchdown underdog. Oddsmakers give the Tops credit for the potential to put up some points, but expect the Buckeyes to feast on a defense that has been particularly susceptible to the run so far this season – hence, the over/under point total just north of 64 for the game. Game time is 3 p.m. CT with a national broadcast on FOX.
Ohio State (2-0) is predictably loaded on both sides of the ball. The Buckeyes have been one of the nation’s toughest defensive units with lopsided wins against Indiana (23-3) and FCS-level Youngstown State (35-7), but have not faced a passing attack like they expect to see from the Hilltoppers.
That starts with Reed, who led the nation in passing last season and is off to another strong start with 589 passing yards and six touchdowns plus a pair of rushing TDs this season.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day considers Reed a potential future NFL quarterback.
“I think Reed does a good job of getting the ball out of his hands quickly,” Day said. “He’s fearless, he’s got good movement. You can tell he’s got a great understanding of how they’re trying to attack each defense. And he’s put up a lot of numbers – he’s very productive.”
Productive has been a benchmark for the Buckeyes, especially on offense under Day. Ohio State has ranked among the top 10 in total offense in all of Day’s first four seasons as head coach, but are off to a bit of a slow start by that standard after facing back-to-back opponents that tried to shorten the game.
That likely won’t be the case with the Hilltoppers, who attack first and foremost with a passing game that tries to generate as many plays as possible. WKU is confident it can move the ball and put points on the scoreboard, but stopping the Buckeyes from doing the same will be a major challenge.
Ohio State settled on a starting quarterback after using two in the first two games, naming junior Kyle McCord as the starter this week. He’ll have potentially the best wide receiving duo in the country to throw to in All-American Marvin Harrision Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, plus a stacked backfield headlined by TreVeyon Henderson and DeaMonte Trayanum.
“They’re a big, physical offensive line,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “You talk about the receivers and the skill and all that, but two really, really good running backs who are very physical – big, physical offensive line. You’ve got to be able to contain the run. They’re going to make some yards in the run game just because of how big and strong they are, but we’ve got to be able to contain the run. And then they’re going to take their shots like anybody else, and when they do, we can’t let the ball get over our head.”
Under defensive coordinator Tyson Summers, the Tops ranked as the nation’s best in total takeaways and defensive touchdowns last year, and that trend has continued as WKU has forced six turnovers and scored two defensive TDs already this season. That opportunistic style combined with shifting pressure has been a hallmark of Summers’ unit. Saturday’s game offers a massive test to see if the defense can hold up and continue to generate those momentum-shifting plays.
“That’s a good football team – we’re a good football team, too,” WKU linebacker JaQues Evans said. “So I expect a dogfight. I expect us to come out there with our hair on fire and them to come out there with their hair on fire. I feel like it’s going to be a good game, a good environment against one of the top 10 teams.”
Asked what WKU’s defense might try to take away against the Buckeyes, Summers had a laundry list of options.
“The question you’re asking is a question for the whole world this year when they play Ohio State, is who are you taking away?” Summers said. “We’ll try to do a good job of being able to do what we want inside, which is stop the run, getting our takeaways, being great on third down. If we can do that and make them kick field goals, we’ll have a chance to be successful.”
WKU first-year offensive coordinator Drew Hollingshead equally has his biggest challenge to date in dealing with Ohio State’s rugged defense that has allowed just 10 points so far this season.
“They mix it up in the back end with some of their coverages and kind of how they line up,” Hollingshead said. “They’ll show you one thing, get into another thing. But again, it’s just playing really physical – I think defenses that run to the football, play really physical, play with a lot of energy ... like our defense, I think they make a lot of stuff happen.”
Reed is looking forward to the opportunity to face what has been an elite defense in a tough road environment.
“It’s not our Super Bowl or anything like that,” Reed said. “It’s an awesome opportunity and it’s a blessing to be able to play in games like this, but it’s not going to make or break our season. We’re going to prepare the same way we do every time – preparing to win, preparing to go in there and play our brand of football.”
The Tops should get a huge boost on the offensive side with the expected return of top wide receiver Malachi Corley, who was injured early in the season opener against South Florida. Corley, who suffered a bruised chest, probably could have played in last week’s win against Houston Christian if needed, and likely is available Saturday.
Fellow wideout Craig Burt Jr., a Columbus native, also missed last week’s game and is expected back Saturday. The prognosis was less clear for two other WKU receivers – Michael Mathison, who hasn’t played this season after getting injured in fall camp, has been week-to-week. Dalvin Smith, who stepped in as the Tops’ go-to target after Corley’s injury in the opener, was hurt in the Houston Christian game and has been considered day-to-day.
Against the Buckeyes, the Tops will need all the depth they can muster.
“They have elite football players, so it’s going to be a tremendous challenge for our team as a whole – not just defensively, but across the field at every position they’re fantastic,” Helton said. “But I like our football team as well. Our team likes to compete and our team likes to play against the best and they’re certainly the best.”
Ervin-Poindexter has been busy this week helping keep his teammates focused and prepared for Saturday.
“I try to say in the locker room, ‘Don’t treat them different than any other team we’re playing,’ “ Ervin-Poindexter said. “Yeah, they’re a bigger school and all but those guys wake up and brush their teeth just like we do. They use the bathroom just like we do. They bleed just like we do. Yeah, they probably have a little more talent over there. But I think it’s about how much heart you’ve got when you go into the fight.”{&end}