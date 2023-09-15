Hilltoppers take down Houston Christian with 52-22 win
Western Kentucky uarterback Austin Reed looks to pass during the Hilltoppers’ 52-22 win against Houston Christian on Sept. 9 at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The Tops visit No. 6 Ohio State on Saturday. Game time is 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on FOX.

 Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com

Davion Ervin-Poindexter knows better than most the challenge Western Kentucky’s football team faces heading into Saturday’s trip to Ohio Stadium to face No. 6 Ohio State.

