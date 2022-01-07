Bailey Zappe had just broken two FBS records and received Offensive MVP honors after quarterbacking Western Kentucky to a 59-38 victory over Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl, but amid the postgame celebrations with teammates and answering questions for the media, he had a phone call to make from the locker room.
He rang his younger brother, Trent, who was in Florida to watch his older brother play his final college football game.
"It was a great moment because my brother just set two FBS records. I'm so proud of him. He means a lot to me. When that happened, I was so happy," Trent Zappe said Thursday in a phone interview with the Daily News. "Then he called me and he wanted me to come to the locker room, so I came to the locker room and coach (Tyson) Helton was sitting there and he offered me. It was such a great moment. I won't ever forget it. It was a beautiful process."
Now another Zappe is heading to The Hill.
Trent Zappe, a 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker from the Class of 2022, announced Tuesday on Twitter his commitment to WKU after watching his brother have tremendous success there this past season.
"My brother went there and I got to see the environment, I got to see how he was treated there and I really liked it. I really liked how they welcomed him in. They treated him like family and they showed him a good route," he said. "I think that's what they can do for me and that's why I decided to go there."
The WKU offer was the first Division I offer for Zappe -- Bailey Zappe also had limited options out of Victoria East High School in Texas and played most of his collegiate career at the FCS level at Houston Baptist.
"(Bailey) just told me to enjoy it," Trent Zappe said. "He told me not to worry about anything and that God has a plan and that if someone wants me, they want me. That's what it led to and Western Kentucky offered me. I'm just happy that I got to see him break records and now he gets to watch me."
The quarterback's final season allowed Trent Zappe to be around the program he'll be joining, however.
The linebacker -- who led Victoria East with 148 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery, according to statistics on the team's MaxPreps account -- said he went to three games in Bowling Green, as well as road games at places like Army, Marshall and the Boca Raton Bowl.
He also took an unofficial visit in late November and was able to meet some of the coaches, like defensive coordinator Maurice Crum and his staff.
"I came on a visit and I actually got to personally meet them. I got to talk to them about how they run things and I got to talk to both of them (Wednesday)," Trent Zappe said. "They briefed me in and they told me congrats and that they can't wait for me to come down, so I'm really excited to get to work with them."
Zappe plans to finish high school at Victoria East this spring before coming to WKU for summer workouts, and he's excited to get started with the Hilltoppers.
"I'm going to give my 100%. I'm going to be a leader on the field and I'm going to help win ball games," he said. "That's what I'm coming here for and I'm going to show what I can do."