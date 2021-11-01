Three members of the Western Kentucky soccer team were honored with Conference USA postseason awards, the league announced Monday.
Avery Jacobsen was named to the all-conference first team while Katie Erwin earned third-team honors and Brooke Sleeva was named to the all-freshmen team.
It is Jacobsen’s second consecutive season on the first team after earning the honor in the spring as well. The Las Vegas native is tied for the team’s lead in goal with four, three of which have been game-winners. She is one of five defenders in the country to have scored three or more game-winners this season.
Jacobsen is a captain of a backline that has held opponents to 12 total goals on the season, good for a 0.8 goals against average. WKU has shut out six teams this season.
Erwin is the team’s leader in points (12) and assists (4) and tied with Jacobsen for the most goals (4). The Louisville native got off to a hot start on the season, scoring or assisting on WKU’s first five goals, including scoring the game-winner against Austin Peay and a collecting four-point game against Union (Tenn.).
Sleeva has played in all 15 games this season for the Lady Toppers and gotten the starting nod in six matches. The South Lyon, Mich., native scored her first collegiate goal at an opportune time, notching the golden goal against FIU in overtime to give WKU a 3-2 win in Miami.
WKU will play in the C-USA tournament quarterfinals Wednesday against UAB. The match is set for a 3:30 p.m. start and will be streamed on ESPN+. WKU is the No. 2 seed out of the East Division and UAB is the No. 3 seed out of the West.