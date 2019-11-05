Conference USA announced its postseason awards on Tuesday afternoon and the list featured three Lady Toppers.
WKU's Ambere Barnett was selected to the All-C-USA First Team and Kaylyn Bryant was named to the Third Team. Ansley Cate received All-Freshmen honors.
WKU has had multiple players named to all-conference teams in all but one year since joining C-USA.
Barnett is tied for the leading points earner for the Lady Toppers with 18 this season, scoring five goals and notching six assists. Barnett also earned First-Team honors last season as a freshman along with All-Freshmen Team honors. She’s the league’s leading shot taker, firing 70 shots this season. That mark is a new WKU single-season record and ranks 25th in the nation. Her six assists are the fourth most in the conference.
Bryant has been a staple on the WKU backline all season and has utilized her ability to clear out shots to help the Lady Toppers shut out seven opponents, tied for the second most in C-USA. She and the defense have allowed only 16 goals this season, the fourth fewest in the league. Bryant has logged the second-most minutes of any WKU player.
Cate got her collegiate career off to a strong start, scoring two goals in the Lady Toppers' season opener against Belmont. Since then the rookie has scored three more times, including the game-winner in a one-goal match at UTEP.
The Lady Toppers are preparing for the postseason with the quarterfinals of the C-USA Championship coming up on Wednesday. WKU will take on Charlotte at 2 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+.
2019 C-USA Postseason Awards
Player of the Year: Peyton DePriest, Middle Tennessee
Offensive Player of the Year: Peyton DePriest, Middle Tennessee
Defensive Player of the Year: Dominique James, North Texas
Midfielder of the Year: Mary O’Hara, Florida Atlantic
Co-Freshmen of the Year: Luisa Daikeler, Florida Atlantic & Ece Turkoglu, Old Dominion
Goalkeeper of the Year: Kelsey Brann, North Texas
Coach of the Year: Patrick Baker, Florida Atlantic
All-Conference First Team
GK: Kelsey Brann, North Texas
D: Riley Orr, Charlotte
D: Alex Maxson, Florida Atlantic
D: Dominique James, North Texas
MF: Mary O’Hara, Florida Atlantic
MF: Hannah Tillett, Middle Tennessee
MF: Ambere Barnett, WKU
F: Megan Greene, Charlotte
F: Pernille Velta, Florida Atlantic
F: Autumn Woodard, Louisiana Tech
F: Peyton DePriest, Middle Tennessee
All-Conference Second Team
GK: Cassidy Wasdin, Florida Atlantic
D: Emily Roberts, Old Dominion
D: Mijke Roelfsema, Rice
D: Caitlin Pierce, Southern Miss
D: Lauren Crenshaw, UTEP
MF: Julia Grainda, Charlotte
MF: Talia Tapper, Old Dominion
MF: Delaney Schultz, Rice
F: Marah Abu-Tayeh, Marshall
F: Berklee Peters, North Texas
F: Ellis Patterson, UTSA
All-Conference Third Team
GK: Eve Beyer, UAB
D: Luisa Daikeler, Florida Atlantic
D: Elizabeth Doll, Louisiana Tech
D: Audria Wood, UAB
D: Kaylyn Bryant, WKU
MF: Logan Bruffett, North Texas
MF: Ece Turkoglu, Old Dominion
MF: Lianne Mananquil, Rice
MF: Jenny Caracheo, Southern Miss
F: Allie Byrd, North Texas
F: Lexi Bolton, UTSA
F: Ariel Diaz, Southern Miss
All-Freshman Team
Kristy Campbell, D, Charlotte
Julia Patrum, MF, Charlotte
Luisa Daikeler, D, Florida Atlantic
Josie Studer, D, Louisiana Tech
Mackenzie Bonham, MF, Middle Tennessee
Allie Byrd, F, North Texas
Ece Turkoglu, MF, Old Dominion
Eve Beyer, GK, UAB
Tessa Carlin, MF, UTEP
Deja Sandoval, D, UTSA
Ansley Cate, F, WKU
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.