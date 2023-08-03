South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley (2) is sacked by Western Kentucky linebacker JaQues Evans (3) during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed throws against South Alabama defensive lineman Jamie Sheriff during the first half of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21 in New Orleans.
Matthew Hinton/AP
Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama during the second half of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21 in New Orleans.
Matthew Hinton/AP
South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley (2) is sacked by Western Kentucky linebacker JaQues Evans (3) during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
The Wuerffel Foundation announced the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List for the 2023 season, consisting of 110 players with Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed, wide receiver Malachi Corley and linebacker JaQues Evans featured on the list.
The Wuerffel Trophy, college football’s premiere award for community service, and one of the most meaningful awards in collegiate sports, is named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida who parlayed his success on the football field into a lifetime of service. The Wuerffel Trophy embodies his commitment to being a humanitarian, while honoring student-athletes who are inspired to serve others and make positive impacts on society.
Reed and Corley are the nation’s leading returners in passing and receiving yardage from 2022, when Reed threw for 4,746 yards with 40 touchdowns through the air and eight on the ground while Corley caught 101 passes for 1,295 yards and 11 scores.
Evans was WKU’s leading tackler in 2022 with 106 takedowns, including 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He also broke up four passes, hurried the quarterback eight times and recovered two fumbles.
Semifinalists for the award will be announced Nov. 2, and finalists will be announced Nov. 28. The formal announcement of the 2023 recipient is scheduled to be made Dec. 7 or 8 during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN, and the presentation of the 2023 Wuerffel Trophy will take place Feb. 17 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.