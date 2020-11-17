Western Kentucky softball coach Amy Tudor announced Tuesday her next signing class. The Hilltoppers received National Letters of Intent from Randi Drinnon, Savannah Fierke, Abby Newman, Kasia Parks, Maddie Poschke and Nani Valencia.
“This is an exciting day for our program and for all six of these hard-working and talented ladies,” Tudor said in a news release. “We are very blessed to add them to our team.”
Drinnon comes to WKU from White Pine, Tenn., where she played her prep ball at Morristown Hamblem High School East. As a freshman with the Hurricane, the catcher/third baseman was tabbed the Conference Newcomer of the Year, All Conference, All-Tournament and to the All-Lakeway Team. As a sophomore, Drinnon again earned All-Conference, All-Tournament and All-Lakeway Team distinctions along with her conference’s Offensive Player of the Year. Due to COVID-19, Drinnon didn’t get a chance to play her junior campaign while her senior season will take place in spring 2021.
Savannah Fierke joins WKU from Joliet West High School in Joliet, Ill. The right-handed pitcher is a first team All-State selection in addition to being tabbed the Herald News Player of the Year.
Newman will arrive at WKU following her prep career at Daviess County High School. As a freshman in 2018, the Owensboro native landed on the All-District Team in addition to being named the All-Area Team shortstop and earning the Highest Batting Average of the Year award.
As a sophomore, the middle infielder was recognized to the All-Region Team, All-County First Team, All-Area Team at shortstop and as the Defensive Player of the Year. That season, she was also named to D1Softball’s Class of 2021 Extra Elite 100 at No. 96. Newman has already been listed on D1Softball’s Class of 2021 Extra Elite 100, coming in at No. 78.
Parks comes to WKU after concluding her prep career at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington. The outfielder is a two-time All-District selection and three-time All-City honoree.
Poschke joins WKU from Murfreesboro, Tenn., where she played her prep ball at Oakland High School. The righty was a four-year starter for the Patriots and led the team as a captain during both her junior and senior seasons.
Valencia comes to WKU from Great Crossing High School. The third baseman/first baseman helped Scott County to KHSAA softball state championships in 2016 and 2018. In 2019, the righty was named to the 42nd All-District Tournament Team in addition to pitching a perfect game. She is the sister of current Hilltopper junior Princess Valencia.
