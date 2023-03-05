Western Kentucky's softball team swept Saturday's games and have won their last 10 of 12 for head coach Amy Tudor's 500th career win after the Tops' 9-0 win over Evansville at the WKU Softball Complex.
Earlier in the day, the Hilltoppers took care of Akron, 3-2, win freshman Luna Curran earning her first career save in the circle.
"It's always been special with every group I've been able to coach," Tudor said in a news release. "I think back along the way to all the players that have been a part of any of the programs. But to win it here with this team, it's really special. I was proud of the way we've played all day long."
Collectively, WKU tallied 12 runs off of 14 hits. Three-spot hitter Taylor Sanders picked up four hits and four RBIs in both games, while Kennedy Foote picked up two against the Evansville in WKU's fifth shutout on the season.
"I'm very proud of her (Tudor), ask me any day, Western is my heart and soul," fifth-year senior Taylor Davis said in a news release. "I'm so thankful I've been here for five years, and to hear that Coach T has been here longer too – not many athletes can say they've been with their coach for five years."
Garnering a run on the board in the bottom of the third inning against Akron, Taylor Davis notched a single up the middle, scoring Brylee Hage. Hage made her way on the bag from a single through the right side and stealing second.
Sanders, the Hilltoppers' RBIs leader this season, popped in two more as she doubled into left field, sending TJ Webster and Kennedy Foote across the plate for a big fifth inning and the final runs for WKU.
The Zips inched their way back into the ballgame, a bases-loaded fielder's choice went to get the runner out heading to third base, while the runner on the bag went home for a 3-1 Tops lead.
In the top of the seventh, an RBI groundout on the right side by Akron made it a one-run game before Curran retired one more hitter to end it.
Redshirt sophomore Kelsie Houchens worked her way in the circle through six innings, giving up one run off of three hits with four strikeouts and earning her sixth win of the season for WKU. Curran came in for the seventh. She walked one and struck out one while giving up one hit and a run and earning her first career save.
A huge first inning for the Hilltoppers against Evansville marked the most runs in a single frame this season. With bases loaded, second baseman Kelsey Schmidt singled through the left side, picking up an RBI before catcher Randi Drinnon drew a bases-loaded walk.
Foote, picking up just her second multi-hit game of the season, popped a blooper up the middle and collected two RBIs in the process for a 4-0 Tops lead. Designated hitter Kaytlan Kemp got walked and Evansville changed pitchers for the first time of the game.
Webster picked up her seventh consecutive hit in a game with a two-run single in the middle, as the Hilltoppers hit through the order. With two runners on, Davis reaches base from a fielding error at second base and Kemp scored to close out the first-inning, seven-run rally.
To cap off the board and run-rule the game, Sanders singled to drive in two runs in the bottom of the third.
In the circle, Katie Gardner collected her fifth win to go 5-5 on the season. The Bowling Green native only gave up two hits and walked one, while striking out three of 16 batters faced. Freshman Maddy Wood closed out the top of the fifth, walking two and picking up a strikeout.