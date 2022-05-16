Western Kentucky's Grace Turner rose to the occasion in her double-event day performance, tallying personal-bests in the high jump and pole vault Sunday on the final day of the Conference USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in San Antonio.
She added to WKU's point total from two events, including a podium finish in high jump.
Turner cleared a new PR in the high jump pit of 1.73 meters (5 feet, 8 inches) to earn the bronze medal and six points for the Hilltoppers. She contributed two more points from the pole vault pit after clearing a personal best 3.88 meters (12-8.75) and finishing seventh.
Katie Isenbarger joined Turner in the point gathering from women's high jump after clearing 1.70 meters (5-7) to place fifth. Rounding out the female scoring was Savannah Heckman in the 5k as she finished fifth and picked up four more points for the Tops. WKU's women finished in 10th as a team with 28 points.
WKU's men scored in three events Sunday afternoon and placed 10th with 11 points. Zackery Martinez had the best finish of the day from the men's side with a fifth-place appearance in the 400-meter hurdles.
Martinez joined Gabriel Dozier, Steven Simmons and Cedric Johnson in the 4x400-meter relay to conclude the night. The squad finished in sixth with a time of 3:17.81. WKU also put together a 4x100-meter relay team of Dozier, Simmons, Johnson and Devon Montgomery and that crew placed eighth, picking up one point.
With the conclusion of the C-USA Championships, WKU's team outdoor season ends with two all-conference finishers in third-team honoree Turner and second-team honoree Ajla Basic.
