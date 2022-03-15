Western Kentucky's women's tennis team dropped a 6-1 decision to UAB in the Lady Toppers' Conference USA opener Monday in Birmingham, Ala.
WKU (10-6) had won the doubles point for seven consecutive matches until Monday. The Blazers took victories on Courts 2 and 3 of the doubles matches, giving them the early 1-0 lead.
Going into singles play, UAB was able to clinch three wins in a row at No. 6, No. 2 and No. 5 in straight sets to give them a commanding 4-0 lead and the dual match win.
With the match already decided, the final three matches were played out.
The Blazers also took the decisions on Court 1 and Court 4, giving them the 6-0 advantage. Then, Paola Cortez was able to get WKU on the board, winning in a super tiebreaker for the third set, 6-7 (6), 6-2, 10-4. This made the final score 6-1, in favor of UAB.
"I thought we competed very well in doubles today. They just came up with one more point here and there to take the doubles point" WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. "In singles, Paola had a very good win at three and Rachel had a very tough three-set match with a very experienced player from UAB."
The Lady Toppers continue the spring campaign this week on the road. They head to Alabama State on Wednesday and finish the road trip at Alabama A&M on Thursday. Both matches will begin at 1 p.m.