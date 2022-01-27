Another late 3-pointer extended Western Kentucky's losing streak.
Jordan Walker connected on a deep shot in the closing seconds to give UAB a 68-65 victory over the Hilltoppers on Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena and extend WKU's losing streak to four games.
"Give UAB credit. They were able to make one more play basically than we were," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "The Walker kid, I thought for the most part we did about as good a job you can do on him. ... You can look at a lot of different things -- and again, he makes a last-second shot and it's a deep shot and he makes it, but that's what he does. That's what he's been doing."
The Hilltoppers (10-10 overall, 2-5 Conference USA) lost for the fourth straight game, and the second straight where the opposing team hit a late 3-pointer. WKU lost both games of its Florida road swing last week, including an 86-83 decision to FIU its last time out after the Panthers' Eric Lovett made the winning 3-pointer with 12.6 seconds left.
"It's one of those plays, man," WKU guard Luke Frampton said. "(Walker) was hot all game. We knew it was going to him. He just made a tough shot and it happens."
The game-winning shot Thursday at Diddle Arena came after UAB (17-4, 7-1) had to hold off a rally after leading for the majority of the contest.
UAB led for 37:33, and WKU didn't take its first lead until the final minute despite chances throughout the game.
The Blazers took a 34-27 lead into halftime and held the lead until the 13:36 mark in the second half, when WKU used a 10-0 run to draw even. The final points of the run came on a finish from Josh Anderson while getting fouled, but he was unable to give his team the lead at the free-throw line. He also missed two more shortly after as part of a rough stretch of free-throw shooting -- the Hilltoppers missed the first five they attempted in the second half and were just 7-of-13 in the period, while the Blazers were 6-of-7.
"That's big. That's one of our strong suits," Anderson said. "This is on the players. We've got to go to the line and hit free throws. Coach can't go in there and make them for us. That's all on us."
UAB grew its lead to as much as seven from there, but WKU chipped away and took its first lead with a 6-0 run capped off with three free throws from Camron Justice. The Blazers answered with a 3-pointer from Justin Brown -- his only points of the night -- and the Hilltoppers tied it with an alley-oop from Dayvion McKnight -- who missed a stretch of the second half due to injury -- to Jamarion Sharp.
Blazers coach Andy Kennedy called a timeout with 12 seconds left. The inbound pass went to Walker, who dribbled up the court, came off a screen from big man Trey Jemison and knocked down the long triple. McKnight's attempt to tie as the final horn blew hit the front of the rim and bounced away and UAB finished off the 68-65 win.
"It was very obvious what was supposed to have been done differently," Stansbury said. "We had been in a different defense until that last play. We had come out and we was in man. We know he's coming off a five screen, and Jamar has got to get up on that screen, got to get up on that screen.
" ... That daggone screen was so high and so deep -- I know it was 30 feet at least, had to be 30 feet. Give the young man some credit. I don't know if that's the shot they wanted -- 30, 35-footer, whatever it was -- to win the game. I don't know, but he jumped up and took it and it went in, so it's a good play."
Walker -- the reigning C-USA Player of the Week after a 36-point performance in a win at Louisiana Tech on Saturday -- finished with a game-high 21 points. Quan Jackson and Michael Ertel each had 10 points for the Blazers, while Franklin native Tavin Lovan added eight points and five rebounds. KJ Buffen also had eight points for UAB. The Blazers are scheduled to play at Marshall on Saturday.
UAB led for the entirety of the first half and by as much as 11 with 2:12 left in the period, and Walker was a big reason why. He had 14 points through 20 minutes, with all of his first-half scoring coming in the team's final 16 points of the period. Walker's 3-pointer with 2:12 to play in the half gave UAB a 34-23 lead, before layups from Jairus Hamilton and McKnight cut WKU's deficit to single digits heading into halftime.
Anderson led WKU with 16 points in the game, while Sharp had 11, Hamilton and Justice each had 10 and McKnight and Frampton had nine apiece.
WKU is scheduled to host Middle Tennessee on Saturday at 2 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena.