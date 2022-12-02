LEXINGTON -- The Western Kentucky volleyball team gave everything it had left in Friday’s 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-21) loss to Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Memorial Coliseum.
With injuries leaving WKU at less than full strength, Kentucky was able to use a balanced attack to end the Hilltoppers' season at 29-4.
I’ve always said you get to tournament time, you got to be really good, and we are, but you got to get a little bit lucky, and we haven’t been,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said. “... You got to have the balance and we didn't have the balance, but it allowed us to show people. I get tired of people talking about how much our program wins because it takes away from what our program's about. That was on full display tonight, what our program is about in terms of fight and guts and character. So, I'm just really, really proud of our kids.”
WKU was without libero Abby Schaefer due to a back injury and graduate senior Lauren Matthews was at less than full strength with a hand injury.
“It’s been a rough week for us,” Hudson said. “On Monday, Lauren hurt her hand, her hitting hand, in practice. (She) doesn’t practice all week, comes up here and guts it out, but both those teams did a good job against Lauren Matthews. But just look at the history of Lauren Matthews and you know. Lauren Matthews didn’t have a block this weekend. Tell me the last time Lauren Matthews didn’t have a block and she didn’t have one all week. Watching her be the gutty warrior that she is and gut it out and appear in our first practice.
“Abby goes to dive for a ball and all of a sudden can’t get off the ground. She was dealing with the lower back issue. We were able to get her out there and she gutted it out (Thursday) night and just simply, literally couldn't get out of bed this morning. We're without our libero. Second-team All-Americans and liberos are pretty important this time of year.”
Despite the adversity, WKU battled all night but never could fully seize the momentum from host Kentucky.
After the teams battled back and forth to start the match, Kentucky scored five straight to build a 9-5 advantage.
Kentucky continued to control the set -- propelled by five aces and a defense that held WKU to a .154 hitting percentage.
The Wildcats used a balanced attack to take control in the second set. UK had 15 kills in the set and .467 hitting percentage with one attack error. An 8-2 spurt broke it open, allowing Kentucky to build a 20-11 advantage. WKU was able to fight off two set points before a service error put UK in front 2-0 in the match.
WKU built a 10-4 lead in the third set, but Kentucky used a 9-1 lead to take the lead for good -- closing out the match in three sets.
"Always hat's off to Western (Kentucky) and their coaching staff for the job that they do year in and year out to have their (team) play at an elite level,” UK coach Craig Skinner said. “They’ve gone through a lot today. Another injury going into this match … but that’s a tough group.”
Azhani Tealer led Kentucky with 13 kills, one of five Wildcats to record at least seven kills.
Paige Briggs led WKU with 10 kills, while Matthews added nine kills.
“I’m just grateful that I was able to come back for my fifth year and be coached by Travis Hudson and be with the team that I’m a part of,” Matthews said. "I’m super grateful to have the kind of kids that we have on our team. There is such unity that not a lot of teams in college volleyball across the country have. It’s just different. It truly is a sisterhood. We call ourselves a band of sisters and that truly is what it is. I’m just grateful to have the opportunity to be coached by Travis Hudson and our staff.”
Fellow fifth-year senior Katie Isenberger said the Hilltoppers showed a lot of growth throughout the season.
“Our team from last year is completely different from our team this year,” Isenberger said. “We knew, coming in, that it would be a different kind of battle. We just fought through it. It was a rollercoaster throughout the season. I’m proud of our underclassmen and their fight and determination throughout the entire season. I truly can’t wait to see how they do in the future.”