The Western Kentucky women's golf team was led by its upperclassmen Monday at the Callaway Gardens Invitational hosted by South Alabama.
The Lady Toppers counted the scores of the four seniors to make up a 17-over 301. WKU is in eighth as a team through the opening round of the event.
Lady Tops senior Megan Clarke shot a 1-over 72 at the par-71, 6,006-yard Callaway Gardens – Lake View Course. The captain led the squad in scoring by a stroke and is tied for sixth after one round. She’s two shots outside of the top five.
Shooting 2-over 73 was graduate senior Mary Joiner. The Franklin native came in one shot behind Clarke and is tied for 12th on the individual leaderboard.
In the six-count-four format, WKU finished the day with scorecards from senior Olivia Reed and redshirt senior Teri Doss. Reed shot 6-over 77, while Doss carded an 8-over 79. The pair are tied for 40th and 52nd, respectively.
Sophomore Sarah Arnold was next in the Lady Topper lineup, shooting 9-over 80 in the opening round. She is tied for 56th. Freshman Rachel Rich made her second start of the season and carded a 13-over 84, good for 61st.
Freshman Addie Westbrook earned her Lady Topper debut and carded 10-over 81. She’s tied for 59th as an individual.
