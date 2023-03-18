In the series and league opener for Western Kentucky's softball team, the Hilltoppers dropped 6-3 decision to UTEP on Friday at the Helen of Troy Softball Complex in El Paso, Texas.
In the eight inning matchup, WKU senior Taylor Sanders picked up her 28th career home run, while right-handers Katie Gardner and Kelsie Houchens combined for six strikeouts.
Fifth-year senior Faith Hegh went 2-for-4 on the evening, while five other Hilltoppers picked up a hit for the three runs on the board.
After two scoreless and hitless innings, the Hilltoppers got things moving in the top of the third with a two-run shot off the bat of Sanders on a 2-2 count for her sixth home run in 2023.
The Miners took one back after an RBI double into the gap in the bottom half of the frame for a 2-1 ballgame after three.
WKU came back in with an insurance run with a stand-up RBI double from Hegh – the Hilltoppers' doubles leader this season – scoring designated hitter Kaytlan Kemp and giving a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning.
A two-run home run into left field from the Miners in the bottom frame tied the game at three apiece before Houchens came in for relief.
With no action in the seventh, the Tops and Miners played extras, but the Hilltoppers lost after a home run into left field scored three and walked off UTEP for the final.
Due to the impending weather in El Paso, game two of the series Saturday has been moved up to 3 p.m. CT.