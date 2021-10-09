It took UTSA just 47 seconds and three plays to go down Feix Field in the first possession against Western Kentucky.
And a shootout ensued.
After falling behind early again Saturday, WKU had a chance to come away with its first win since it beat UT Martin in the season opener, but a late interception quickly ended WKU's hopes and UTSA left Houchens-Smith Stadium with a 52-46 victory and its perfect record still intact.
"I think our team, they were doing all they could do to ease into the flow of the game," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "That football team we played tonight in UTSA is a really, really good offensive football team, so our defense was going to have a tough time as it is and our offense was going to have to score a lot. To get down 14-3 -- we've been there a lot and it doesn't mean you can't come back from it."
The game -- WKU's (1-4 overall, 0-1 Conference USA) C-USA opener -- featured video game numbers. In addition to the 98 combined points, there were 1,234 combined yards of offense.
The Hilltoppers finished with 670 yards in the loss, with 523 yards and a touchdown on 38-of-60 passing with one interception. Jerreth Sterns finished with 195 yards receiving and two touchdowns on 16 receptions and Mitchell Tinsley had 102 yards and a score on five receptions -- the second straight game both have hit the century mark. WKU rushed for 147 yards on 29 attempts, led by Adam Cofield's 65 yards and one touchdown on nine attempts.
UTSA (6-0, 2-0) had 564 yards in the victory, with Frank Harris leading the way by doing a little bit of everything. The quarterback had 349 yards and six touchdowns with one interception on 28-of-38 passing, while adding 51 yards on nine rushing attempts and a 23-yard touchdown reception. Conference USA Preseason Player of the Year Sincere McCormick rushed for 120 yards on 23 attempts and De'Corian Clark led UTSA's receiving corps with 160 yards and three touchdowns on seven receptions.
Trailing 52-46, WKU forced a UTSA punt -- only its third of the game -- to give the Hilltoppers' high-powered offense the ball back at its own 30-yard line with 3:21 to play.
WKU marched down the field to the UTSA 5, but an illegal block was called which pushed the Hilltoppers back to the 20. WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe's pass on the next play fell incomplete and he rushed for 5 yards on second down, but his third-and-15 pass was picked off at the 3-yard line by Clarence Hicks and from there the Roadrunners were able to run out the clock.
"We were throwing verticals and Bailey was trying to fit one in there and it's tough because you're (in the) short area," Helton said. "I can't say enough about how the kid played. We were down there at the 1-yard line and get a chop block. ... Bailey's just trying to do all he can do to see if he can throw a seam in there and just got away from him."
WKU got off to another slow start -- a common theme in its now-four-game skid. The Hilltoppers had dug itself 14-0 holes in losses at Army, to Indiana and at Michigan State -- the first of two were losses by a combined 5 points.
UTSA received to open the game, and after a McCormick 5-yard run, the Roadrunners had strikes of 40 and 30 yards through the air from Harris -- the latter of which went to Clark for an early 7-0 lead.
From there, the two traded blows.
The two went into halftime with UTSA leading 28-24. The Roadrunners had 311 yards of offense and the Hilltoppers had 296 through two quarters.
"It was a shootout," WKU offensive lineman Boe Wilson said. "Two explosive offenses on the field. We were expecting it to be that way. I wouldn't want anything else. We were set to win that game."
WKU answered UTSA's opening drive with a 34-yard field goal from Brayden Narveson before UTSA extended its lead with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Harris to Tykee Ogle-Kellogg. Zappe capped off a 12-play, 58-yard drive with a 3-yard pass to Jerreth Sterns to make it 14-10, and WKU's defense responded with a three-and-out on the Roadrunners' next possession.
The Hilltoppers used a heavy dose of Adam Cofield on their ensuing possession to take a 17-14 lead -- their first lead since a season-opening win over UT Martin on Sept. 2. Cofield had runs of 6, 8 and 10 yards on the final four plays of the eight-play drive, with the final going to the end zone.
The Roadrunners used some trickery to retake the lead -- Frank Harris tossed it to receiver Joshua Cephus, who threw it back to Harris for a 23-yard score to make it 21-17.
Zappe found Glasgow native Dalvin Smith for a 33-yard touchdown strike on WKU's next drive to take a 24-21 lead, but UTSA made it 28-24 with an 11-yard pass from Harris to Oscar Cardenas. WKU's defense had two key opportunities to get off the field, but Harris scrambled from pressure for an 8-yard run on fourth-and-7, and A.J. Brathwaite Jr. fumbled on a return after intercepting a deflected pass. Narveson missed a 55-yard field goal at the end of the half to keep the Roadrunners' lead at 28-24 heading to the break.
"Get better, go back to the basics," WKU defensive back Omari Alexander said when asked what the defense needs to do after giving up 500-plus yards the last three games. "We've got to tackle better and cover better and just do our assignments, do our own individual jobs -- 11 on the field do our jobs, there's no way we can really lose. Just getting back to the basics."
WKU got off to a slow start and was hindered by penalties in the opening possession of the second half, but a muffed punt allowed the offense to stay on the field to take a 31-28 lead with a 24-yard TD pass from Zappe to Malachi Corley.
UTSA retook and stretched its lead to 42-31 with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Clark from Harris and a 3-yard TD pass to Joshua Cephus from Harris. WKU added a 40-yard touchdown reception to Tinsley from Zappe to make it 42-37 heading to the fourth. Zappe was sacked on the two-point conversion try.
The Roadrunners added a 35-yard field goal from Hunter Duplessis to make it 45-37 with 10:01 left, but WKU found the end zone again on a 20-yard touchdown reception from Sterns to make it 45-43. The Hilltoppers' two-point try to tie was again unsuccessful.
UTSA extended its lead with a four-play, 75-yard drive capped off with a 43-yard touchdown from Clark to make it 52-43. The Hilltoppers made it a one-score game with a 27-yard field goal from Narveson, but couldn't get any closer and dropped its fourth straight game.
"It was a two-score game, so I knew the first time we had the ball it didn't matter if it was a field goal or a touchdown, we're going to have to score again. We had to kick the field goal and from then on out it was basically running the two-minute drill," Helton said. "Guys did a great job, get it down to the 2 and everything is set up perfect, great position and had the penalty which was very, very costly."
UTSA is scheduled to return home next week for a 3 p.m. homecoming game against Rice.
WKU hits the road for the next two weeks with games at Old Dominion and FIU. Saturday's game against the Monarchs is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.