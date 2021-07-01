Caden Veltkamp is staying home.
The rising senior quarterback at South Warren announced his commitment to Western Kentucky on Thursday.
"Really, I came to my decision just because I really didn't feel like I could leave the city of Bowling Green," Veltkamp said in a phone interview with the Daily News. "I've been here going on four years now – moved here at the beginning of the summer my freshman year – so I really felt that I've created a lot of connections and relationships here and I really didn't feel like I could leave that."
Veltkamp is familiar with WKU and the staff. His father, Jason Veltkamp, is WKU's director of football strength and conditioning, a position he was hired to in the spring of 2018. He says he has a good relationship with WKU head coach Tyson Helton, and also that new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley's desire for him to be a Hilltopper were factors in his decision.
"Living in Bowling Green, I'm over there all the time. My relationship with coach Helton is awesome," Veltkamp said. "Every time I see him it's not like he's a coach, it's like we almost have a friendship. I love everything about coach Helton and I'm really good friends with his daughter, too."
Veltkamp, a three-star quarterback according to 247Sports and Rivals, has been the Spartans' starting quarterback the last two seasons, but has yet to get a full season under his belt at the varsity level, playing in 13 games since becoming the team's starter.
"I'm really thrilled for Caden," South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. "He's done probably as good of a job, if not the best job, of handling the recruiting process of anybody we've had. He's really been really profound in his thought process and how he's gone about it. The feedback I've gotten from multiple universities and coaches is he's really mature for his age – how he thinks and how he processes – and I couldn't agree more."
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Veltkamp became South Warren's starter as a sophomore in 2019 and came on strong with wins in his first five starts. He was hurt in the fifth game – a 22-8 victory at Louisville Central – however, and was sidelined until the team's second-round playoff game against Bowling Green.
Veltkamp's first varsity start came where he'll be playing his college ball, and in it he threw for 75 yards and three touchdowns on 8 of 16 passing in a 33-20 win over Butler at Houchens-Smith Stadium. In his second, a 50-6 victory over Warren East also at WKU, Veltkamp threw for 268 yards and four touchdowns on 20 of 26 passing. He received his first offer after the win over the Raiders – from WKU.
"I feel really comfortable playing there, I've worked out there and I've worked out with their guys before, so I know a lot of their guys," Veltkamp said. "I'm just really comfortable there."
He continued his strong play after that, throwing for 310 yards and three touchdowns on 20 of 22 passing in a 41-14 blowout of Franklin-Simpson, and followed with 125 yards on five completions – four of which went for touchdowns – on eight attempts in a 53-14 blowout against Warren Central. He had thrown for 149 yards and a touchdown against the Yellow Jackets before the wrist injury.
Veltkamp replaced Gavin Spurrier, who quarterbacked the Spartans to an unbeaten 15-0 record and Class 5A state title in 2018, when he became the starter in 2019, and credits Spurrier for much of his growth.
"He really was my mentor my freshman year and then even after he went to Duke, he's always been calling me and on the phone with me asking how games went, going through game film, so he's really been the player mentor that I really needed and he's helped me become the player that I am," Veltkamp said.
Veltkamp's junior year didn't have much rhythm due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spartans played just seven games on the season, which ended with a 41-24 loss to eventual Class 5A state champion Bowling Green in the second round of the playoffs. Veltkamp threw for 1,324 yards and 17 touchdowns on 99 of 168 passing as a junior.
He says this offseason he's been working on pocket movement, small steps – "nothing huge, just the small, little things that make a huge difference come game time and come pressure situations" – and he's hoping to apply that when South Warren returns to practice from the KHSAA-mandated dead period.
"I think he's nowhere close to being maxed out, and that's what a lot of guys look for – if they've reached their full potential or there's a lot to go, and I think he has a lot to go," Smith said. " ... I look for him to make a lot of improvement this year, just with kind of how it's gotten back to the normal offseason, normal routine and just physically how much he's grown and weight that he's gained and athleticism and that stuff. I think he'll make a lot of strides this year."
Veltkamp also held offers from Akron, Appalachian State, Indiana State, Kentucky, Miami (Ohio) and North Dakota State. Now, he's committed to the same school his high school coach played at – Smith joined South Warren's coaching staff in 2010 after finishing his career as a Hilltopper quarterback in 2009.
"Coach Smith, he's really shaped me into the quarterback I am today – the quarterback and the person I am today. He's been my mentor ever since I came here and has really been my guy and I'm really following in his footsteps, so to speak," Veltkamp said. "It means a lot to me. I'm excited to get one more season with him and I say it all the time – he's the best coach in the state of Kentucky."
WKU enters the 2021 season with six quarterbacks on its roster – graduate student Bailey Zappe, redshirt sophomores Carson Baker and Drew Zaubi, Darius Ocean and Grady Robison – who were freshmen last season but retain that status due to the NCAA granting an additional year of eligibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic – and true freshman Chance McDonald.
The Hilltoppers have also received Class of '22 commitments from offensive linemen Wyatt Anderson, Evan Wibberley and Luke Slusher, receivers Wyatt Sullivan and Ryan Peppins and punter Tom Ellard.
Veltkamp and South Warren are scheduled to open the season Aug. 21 at Houchens-Smith Stadium in the Rafferty's Bowl against North Hardin.
"I'm really excited to get a full season in with my guys. We're really, really excited about it and we're excited to get back to work on July 12," Veltkamp said. "That was part of the reason I committed now. I didn't want to wait until after the season – I felt like that was too late – but to do it now, that means July 12, when we get back, we're going to hit the ground running and we're full focus on North Hardin and achieving the goals that we've set for ourselves."