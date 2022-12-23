Injury-ridden Hilltoppers fall short at 12-seed Kentucky
Western's Lauren Matthews, left, prepares to hit the ball in a match against Kentucky during a second round match in the NCAA Tournament in Lexington, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Kentucky won 3-0. (Photo by James Crisp/Special to the Daily News)

 James Crisp/Special to the Daily News

Along with being named to three American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American teams over her career, Western Kentucky fifth-year senior Lauren Matthews becomes the first Hilltopper in program history named to three VBMagazine.com All-American lists, with her Second Team accolade on Thursday.

