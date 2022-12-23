Western's Lauren Matthews, left, prepares to hit the ball in a match against Kentucky during a second round match in the NCAA Tournament in Lexington, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Kentucky won 3-0. (Photo by James Crisp/Special to the Daily News)
Along with being named to three American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American teams over her career, Western Kentucky fifth-year senior Lauren Matthews becomes the first Hilltopper in program history named to three VBMagazine.com All-American lists, with her Second Team accolade on Thursday.
WKU senior outside hitter Paige Briggs also notched the second nomination of her career, earning honorable mention for the 2022 season.
Being rewarded for her career success, Matthews was named AVCA Second Team All-American, the Conference USA Alyssa Cavanaugh Player of the Year award for the second straight season. Additionally, the Indianapolis native earned First Team All-Conference and All-Tournament Team for the fourth-straight season. Earlier this month, Matthews repeated for a third season as the AVCA's South Region Player of the Year, along with her fourth All-Region mark in her career.
She closed the season totaling 467 kills and 114 total blocks for averages of 4.21 and 1.03 per set, respectively. Matthews started all 111 sets for the Hilltoppers in the middle this season. She is now the Hilltoppers' all-time blocks leader, leaving her mark with 530 blocks and setting career highs in her final season for WKU with a 30-kill, 13-block match against C-USA rival Rice to win the conference title outright.
Matthews is also second in all-time kills at WKU, hitting 1,882 in her five seasons, just surpassing Hilltopper great Alyssa Cavanaugh, during the C-USA Volleyball Tournament.
Briggs wrapped up her senior season playing six rotations and 111 sets for WKU and marked her career 1,000th kill and 1,000th dig in 2022, along with averaging 3.75 kills a set and a .324 hitting clip. The Ortonville, Mich., native picked up an AVCA All-American Honorable Mention accolade, an AVCA All-Region title, and picked up Conference USA First Team All-Conference and All-Tournament titles for the fourth straight year this season.
Matthews also earned Second Team All-American honors from VBMagazine.com following the spring 2020-21 and 2021 seasons. Briggs earned Fourth Team accolades after the 2020-21 season as well. Alyssa Cavanaugh (2016, '17), Jessica Lucas (2017), and Nadia Dieudonne (2020-21) have each also previously been recognized with honors from the online entity.