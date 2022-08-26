Wales ‘loving the experience’ back at WKU as coach

The last time Anthony “Ace” Wales walked off the field at Houchens-Smith Stadium as a member of Western Kentucky’s football program, he did so as a back-to-back Conference USA champion and the MVP of the title game.
Now, he’s back with the program helping the team prepare for its 11 a.m. season opener Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium against Austin Peay as a volunteer assistant.
“When I first got down here it was definitely weird being in offensive meeting rooms as a coach,” Wales said. “I love it. There’s no place I’d rather be at than my home where I was able to play and bring back championships. Now, I want to be able to do that as a coach as well.”
Wales came to WKU as a three-star prospect in 2012 after a standout career at Louisville Central. He finished his time there third in KHSAA history in career rushing yards with 8,213, and added 114 touchdowns. He led the Yellow Jackets to back-to-back Class 3A state titles in his junior and senior seasons, accumulating 2,784 yards and 40 touchdowns rushing despite missing almost two full games.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound back had to wait his turn with the Hilltoppers, but finished his career with his name littered throughout the program’s record book.
Wales redshirted his first season and played in 12 games with 17 carries for 112 yards and two scores in 2013 as a redshirt freshman. He saw more action in 2014 with Jeff Brohm as head coach and current WKU head coach Tyson Helton as offensive coordinator – Wales had 536 yards and five touchdowns on 82 attempts.
He started the 2015 season banged up, missing the first three games and seeing limited action in the next two, but still managed 1,091 yards and nine touchdowns on 155 carries, and his 7.04 yards per carry were fifth-best in C-USA history. He finished as an All-Conference USA Second Team selection. WKU beat Southern Miss in the league championship that season.
“It’s funny – he was a guy that had to develop and grow. I can remember, if there was ever the ‘Hey, wait your turn,’ he was that guy,” Helton said. “ ... At the time we had Leon Allen and Ace kind of offset him. You could see he had good skills – it was just going to be hard for him to out-do Leon.
“There was a lot of tough love there in the coaching, and he can tell you, but he always did a fantastic job of taking coaching. We had a saying, ‘To be coached hard is to be loved.’ Players probably don’t believe that when they’re playing, but after the fact they look back on that and they go, ‘Oh yeah, they actually did care about me, invested in me, wanted me to be the best version of myself.’ Ace was kind of the epitome of that. I think it was 2016 – his last year – when he just went off. That was really, really cool to see for sure.”
Helton had left to be the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at USC after 2015, but Wales’ 2016 season – in which he served as a captain – was one for the record books. His 1,621 yards rushing that year rank sixth in program history – he had two 200-yard rushing games, five games of 150 yards or more and hit the century mark eight times in 14 games – and his 27 rushing touchdowns are the most in a single season. His 174 points scored in 2016 were the most in a single season by a Hilltopper.
In the 58-44 C-USA championship game victory over Louisiana Tech at The Houch, he finished with four rushing touchdowns – which is tied for second all-time in a single game – and finished the game with a career-high 209 yards rushing on 36 carries with five total touchdowns. He had 262 all-purpose yards on his way to MVP honors.
“It was amazing. We actually won it the year before as well. A lot of people were saying it was hard for us to run it back, so it meant more winning in that 2016 year because we knew we were the target. We knew everybody was coming out there to beat us,” Wales said. “To go out there and win it on our home field, it was the greatest feeling ever. And I was able to win the MVP that game, so it was an amazing feeling. My line blocked their tails off and the whole team came ready to play. I always got to give glory to God.”
Wales finished his career ranking eighth in program history with 3,342 yards rushing, second in rushing touchdowns with 43, sixth in all-purpose yards with 4,295, fourth – and second among non-kickers – in points scored with 282 and first in touchdowns scored with 47.
“I tell people all the time, man – coach Helton was one of the first guys that believed in me,” Wales said. “He saw I could make plays as a redshirt freshman and he wanted me on the field. Ever since then, I took off with that. I thank him so much just for even giving me the opportunity, especially being a DI running back at 185 pounds. Just for him to even be willing to put me out there and let me expand, I just didn’t look back.”
He’s been back at Central working with the running backs in recent years, but has kept up with WKU and had expressed interest to Helton in any opportunities that may exist to take the next step in his coaching career.
“With what he’s done for the program and such a good guy, I felt like this year the time was right,” Helton said. “It was right for him because he was going to be back here on campus. He’s done a fantastic job. He’s working with our running backs assistant coach (Enrique) Davis and just doing a really good job.”
WKU’s running backs room is coached by Enrique Davis and features Davion Ervin-Poindexter, Javy Bunton, Jakairi Moses, Kye Robichaux, Zavione Wood and L.T. Sanders. The Hilltoppers had the top passing offense in the country and ranked second in both scoring and total offense last season, but in part because of the pass-heavy offense, the team’s rushing stats were down. WKU ranked 121st of 130 teams with 101.6 rushing yards per game, but only four teams – Mississippi State, Stanford, Nevada and Virginia – had fewer rushing attempts than WKU’s 347. The Hilltoppers’ 4.1 yards per rush were tied for 77th nationally last year.
The Hilltoppers had NCAA record-setting quarterback Bailey Zappe last year, but Wales understands the importance of a strong running game in addition to a strong passing game. He played alongside Brandon Doughty and Mike White, who quarterbacked the program to its four best passing seasons from 2014-17, before Zappe and the Tops set a new mark last year with 6,072 yards – 861 more than the previous record set in 2015.
“I tell the guys all the time, man, for this offense to really be successful, you’ve got to have a good running game. That’s what I think really took us over the top and made us conference champions,” Wales said. “ … When you’ve got guys in that running back room that can really take that ball and score just as quick as those receivers, it’s hard to defend you.”
Wales loved the atmosphere his last time playing at Houchens-Smith Stadium, he said after his team claimed the title, and while he isn’t exactly sure what emotions Saturday’s return to the stadium as a member of the team will bring, he’s hoping to help the Hilltoppers cap off the season the same way he did his playing career.
“I can really only imagine. Even at practice now, I get these bumps, I get those chills going through my body. I know on game day it’s going to go up even more. I’m just loving the experience, enjoying the time out here with the guys,” Wales said. “It’s really great, man. I love it.”